What Does Inter-Roma Swap Deal Mean For Man Utd Captain Ashley Young?

Manchester United captain Ashley Young’s potential transfer to Inter Milan seems to be in jeopardy. The Nerazzurri and Serie A rivals AS Roma are discussing a possible swap deal.

Serie A clubs are in talks to swap Matteo Politano and Leonardo Spinazzola. It is likely going to put an end to Inter Milan’s pursuit of Ashley Young. Both Spinazzola and Politano are struggling for game time at their respective clubs. A move could help both the Italians get their career back on track.

Ashley Young’s move to Inter Milan has stalled. Inter and Roma are working on closing a swap deal for Politano and Spinazzola. #mufc [Di Marzio] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 13, 2020

Politano-Spinazzola swap to end Ashley Young's Inter Milan move?

Inter Milan and AS Roma are negotiating a swap deal which sees winger Matteo Politano move to AS Roma and wing back Leonardo Spinazzola move to Inter.

Both teams reportedly value their player at €25 million and are looking at two loan deals with an option to buy in the contract. The transfer should reportedly be done soon considering that both the players are represented by the same agent Davide Lippe.

Inter Milan not interested in Ashley Young anymore?

Inter Milan desperately need a wingback and Leonardo Spinazzola is expected to be the solution to their problems. The Nerazzurri were reportedly chasing Manchester United captain Ashley Young but talks stalled. Now, Serie A contenders seem to have disregarded Ashley Young as a transfer target.

Young’s Manchester United contract expires in the summer and the former Aston Villa winger reportedly rejected a new deal in a bid to move to Inter Milan. It seems like the wingback will have to look at other alternatives now. Inter Milan might still look to sign the Manchester United wingback for free in the summer. For now though, the former England international will have to stay put at Old Trafford.

