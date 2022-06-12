Asian Cup Qualifiers: Ugly Scenes Spotlight IND Vs AFG As Gurpreet Rushes To Pacify Fight

The Indian Football Team stunned Afghanistan in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday. India won the game 2-1 thanks to some last-minute heroics from Sunil Chhetri and Sahal Samad. Despite both teams exhibiting excellent footballing talents on the ground, the game was marred by controversy after players engaged in a physical brawl after the final whistle from the referee.

In videos that went viral after the match, three Afghan and two Indian players were seen pushing and shoving each other. Gurpreet Singh, the Indian goalkeeper, was seen running to the scene to break up the altercation, however, was pushed away by Afghanistan players who had gathered in huge numbers. Officials from the AFC attempted to stop the incident but were unsuccessful as the brawl only became worse afterwards. Before they were separated, the players were seen trading blows and pulling each other's shirts. The reason for the fight is yet to be ascertained.

India vs Afghanistan

As far as the match is concerned, it appeared as if the sides were heading for a draw, with the scoreboard reading 0-0 as the game neared its conclusion. Sunil Chhetri scored a splendid goal in the 86th minute to give India a much-needed lead. Chhetri scored the goal courtesy of a freekick. Afghanistan produced a tremendous comeback two minutes later, as Zubayr Amir equalised the match with a brilliant goal in the 88th minute.

India's Sahal Samad, on the other hand, had different plans, scoring an incredible goal in extra time to help his team reclaim the lead. After getting an excellent assist from Ashique Kuruniyan, Samad scored the goal. Samad had come in place of Chhetri in towards the backend of the match. Courtesy of their win, India are now tied on 6 points with table-toppers Hong Kong. The Men in Blue will play their final match of the qualifiers against Hong Kong on June 14.

Earlier in the competition, India defeated Cambodia 2-0 to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2023 AFC Asian Cup. Sunil Chhetri was the star of the game as he scored two goals for India in the match, which took place at Salt Lake Stadium on June 8.

Image: IndianFootball/Twitter