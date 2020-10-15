ASL Vs QUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Atletico San Luis will take on Queretaro in the Liga MX group stage at Estadio Alfonso Lastras, Mexico on Thursday, October 15 (Friday morning for Indian viewers) at 7:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our ASL vs QUE Dream11 prediction, ASL vs QUE Dream11 team and probable ASL vs QUE playing 11.

ASL vs QUE live: ASL vs QUE Dream11 prediction and preview

Queretaro and Atletico San Luis have not had a good season so far and are sitting in the 15th and 18th position respectively. Queretaro have 12 points with three wins and draws each and losing the remaining seven of the 13 games. On the other hand, Atletico San Luis has won just two games so far from as many games Based on the teams' recent performances, Queretaro will go into this fixture as favourites and our pick to win for the ASL vs QUE dream11 prediction.

ASL vs QUE Dream11 prediction: Probable ASL vs QUE playing 11

Queretaro probable XI - G Alaca, A Luna, J Velazquez, D Cervantes, E Vera, O Islas, K Escamilla, F Madrigal, K Ramirez, H Silveria and A Sepulveda.

Atletico San Luis probable XI - A Werner, Cadete, R Noya, M Catalan, V Alvarado, J Sanchez, P Martinez, D Pineda, G Berterame, J D Castro and C Mayada

🤝 ¡La única rivalidad es en la cancha!



El #𝖠𝖣𝖲𝖫𝗏𝗌𝖰𝖱𝖮 es un partido con causa:

- Por cada gol que se anote cada club donará 50 despensas.

- En caso de no anotar cada club donará 100 despensas.



🔴⚪️ #ADSL pic.twitter.com/nd9SnMUQo3 — Atlético de San Luis (@AtletideSanLuis) October 14, 2020

ASL vs QUE live: ASL vs QUE Dream11 team, top picks

ASL vs QUE top picks: Atletico San Luis

Axel Werner

Nicolás Ibáñez

ASL vs QUE top picks: Querétaro

Omar Islas

Érik Vera

ASL vs QUE Dream11 prediction: ASL vs QUE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - A Werner

Defenders - R Gonzalez, D Cervantes, M Catalan, I Zurita

Midfielders - O Islas, P Barrera, C Mayada

Forwards - H Silveria, N Ibanez (VC), M Quiroga

Note: The above ASL vs QUE Dream11 prediction, ASL vs QUE Dream11 team and ASL vs QUE Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The ASL vs QUE Dream11 team and ASL vs QUE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Atletico San Luis Twitter