ASN Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Match Preview And Other Details

Manchester United will play against Astana in the Europa League. The match will be played at the Astana Arena on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 9.20 pm (IST). Let us look at the match preview, dream11 predictions and other match details.

The boss explained more about his #MUFC squad selection in today's #UEL press conference 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 27, 2019

Also Read | Man United, Arsenal Carry English Hopes In Europa League Competition

ASN vs MUN Dream11 Match Preview

Manchester United have won three of their last four Europa League matches. They have drawn one game, and are yet to suffer a defeat in the competition. They are placed first in the Europa League group L table with 10 points. Astana, on the other hand, are yet to win a match in the tournament. They have lost all of their four matches so far.

ASN vs MUN Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Astana Arena.

Date: November 28, 2019.

Time: 9.20 pm (IST).

Also Read | Man Utd's Harry Maguire Ready For Leicester Reunion At Old Trafford

ASN vs MUN Dream11 Top Picks

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood has been involved in 60% of the club’s five goals in the Europa League this season. He scored twice and assisted on one occasion. Marin Tomasov scored a hat-trick against Kazakhstan Premier League side FC Aktobe and would be a threat for the Manchester United defence.

ASN vs MUN Dream11 Teams

Astana: Ninad Eric (c) (gk), Antonio Rukavina, Yuri Logvinenko, Yevgeny Postnikov, Dmitri Shomko, Ivan Maevski, Runar Sigurjonsson, Marin Tomasov, Dorin Rotariu, Roman Murtazayev, Sergey Khizhnichenko

Manchester United: Lee Grant (gk), Ethan Laird, Axel Tuanzebe, Di’shon Bernard, Luke Shaw, James Garner, Dylan Levitt, Angel Gomes, Jesse Lingard (c), Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood

Also Read | UEFA Champions League: Lyon Vs Zenit Playing 11 Prediction And More

ASN vs MUN Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Jesse Lingard

Vice-Captain: Marin Tomasov

ASN vs MUN Dream11 Dream11 Team

Goal-keeper: Ninad Eric

Defenders: Luke Shaw, Antonio Rukavina, Axel Tuanzebe, Yevgeny Postnikov

Midfielders: Dorin Rotariu, James Garner, , Runar Sigurjonsson

Forwards: Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood , Marin Tomasov

Also Read | David De Gea Signs A Contract Extension With Manchester United

ASN vs MUN Dream11 Predictions

Manchester United are yet to lose a match in the competition, while Astana have lost all of their four matches. Hence, Manchester United are the favourites for the match.

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your games.