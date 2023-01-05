Assistant Referee Bhupinder Singh Gill Makes History During Premier League Match

Bhupinder Singh Gill scripted history on January 4 during the Southampton vs Nottingham Forest game as he became the Premier League's first-ever Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee. Bhupinder is the son of veteran referee Jarnail Singh, who took charge of more than 150 English Football League (EFL) games between 2004 and 2010. Bhupinder's achievement is an extremely proud moment for the family and for all South Asians.

According to Sky Sports, Jarnail Singh was present for the Southampton vs Nottingham Forest match on Wednesday and he was extremely happy to see his son make history in the Premier League. In a conversation with Sky Sports News, Jarnail said, "For the Sikh community and all South Asians who dream of a career in the game, seeing Bhupinder officiate in the Premier League is absolutely massive."

Speaking of the pride he felt as a father, Jarnail added, "As a father, you can imagine I am very proud to see Bhupinder in the Premier League. It's every father's dream to see their children succeed, do better than them, and achieve more - whether that is in terms of family life, education or sport. Hopefully, Bhupinder's achievement highlights what you can do with hard work, endeavour and passion for the game."

Nottingham Forest beat Southampton to climb out of relegation zone

Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on January 4. Taiwo Awoniyi scored the only goal of the game in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s. Awoniyi capitalized on Southampton defender Lyanco's mistake by tapping the ball into an empty net after receiving a cross from Brennan Johnson.

This was Nottingham Forest’s first away win of the season and only its second goal on its travels. As a result of the win, Steve Cooper's side climbed up three places to 15th in the Premier League table. As for Southampton, they have lost all four of their league games since Nathan Jones was hired as manager as the replacement for the fired Ralph Hasenhuttl on November 10.

