Astana Vs Manchester United Live Streaming Details, Team News And Latest Updates

A struggling Manchester United will make the long trip to Kazakhstan where they will face off against FC Astana on November 28, 2019. Despite their domestic struggles, Manchester United have enjoyed a good run in this year's Europa League. The Red Devils are yet to concede a goal in the Europa League this season. They won the reverse fixture against Astana at Old Trafford by a 1-0 scoreline. Meanwhile, FC Astana have lost their last six Europa League games by an aggregate score of 1-17. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to hand a couple of debuts to Manchester United academy graduates with first-team regulars rested for the 6000+ mile round-trip to Kazakhstan. Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong, Angel Gomes and Jesse Lingard are expected to start while Lee Grant could make his Manchester United debut between the posts. Here are the live streaming details for the FC Astana vs Manchester United match to be played on Thursday evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives squad update ahead of Astana tie

The boss explained more about his #MUFC squad selection in today's #UEL press conference 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 27, 2019

FC Astana vs Manchester United live streaming details

The FC Astana vs Manchester United game will kick-off at 09:25 PM IST on November 28, 2019. Indian football fans can watch the FC Astana vs Manchester United match live on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Thursday night. FC Astana vs Manchester United match will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Four Manchester United youngsters to make senior debut against Astana

🗣️ Ole has confirmed that the following four #MUFC players will all start tomorrow's #UEL match against Astana.



▪️ Lee Grant

▪️ Ethan Laird

▪️ Di'Shon Bernard

▪️ Dylan Levitt pic.twitter.com/mH8xAisD4G — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 27, 2019

