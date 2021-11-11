Aston Villa Begin Paperwork To Appoint Steven Gerrard As New Manager: Reports

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard could be on his way back into the Premier League with Aston Villa closing looking to appoint him as their next manager. Former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith was shown the door only after the team faced defeat in 5 back-to-back matches. Steven Gerrard is currently managing the Rangers in Scottish Premier League.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder got himself in contention after doing a fine job with the Rangers and also helping them to the Scottish Premier League title last year their first top-flight title in ten years. The Rangers team have enjoyed a resurgence under Gerrard which is why Villa have been so keen to get him back into English football as a replacement after they sacked Dean Smith. Currently, the Rangers are at the top of the league with 30 points from 13 matches.

Steven Gerrard could land Aston Villa manager job

According to football expert, Fabrizio Romano Aston Villa has their contract proposal ready for Steve Gerrard and his backroom staff in order to complete the agreement on compensation for Rangers. He further wrote that the final details need to be sorted and then Steven Gerrard is expected to join Aston Villa as the new manager. According to The Guardian, Gerrard has a connection to Christian Purslow, the Villa chief executive, by virtue of the latter’s time as Liverpool’s managing director.

Gerrard and his coaching staff had Rangers contracts until 2024 while the compensation to Rangers, widely reported as around £3m. As per the report, Steven Gerrard Aston Villa is also likely to see coaches Michael Beale, Gary McAllister, Tom Culshaw and Jordan Milsom following him from Rangers to Villa. On the other hand Rangers’ hunt for a new manager is likely to focus on out-of-work candidates, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Frank Lampard among those under consideration by the reigning Scottish champions.

Steven Gerrard stats

Steven Gerrard retired from football back in 2016 while playing his last match for MLS team LA Galaxy. Gerrard made his Liverpool debut against Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League back in 1998. While playing for Liverpool STeven Gerrad made 504 appearances scoring 120 goals in the process.

(Image: Rangers FC/ Instagram)