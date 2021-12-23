Aston Villa Player Was Reluctant To Get Out Of Car Due To COVID Symptoms: Steven Gerrard

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that the anxiety over COVID-19 had reached such a level that one of the Aston Villa players was reluctant to get out of his car. Villa’s previous Premier League game against Burley, which was scheduled to be played last Saturday, was postponed on short notice, amidst the rising number of COVID positive cases in the league. Meanwhile, Gerrard provided much-needed insights about the club’s situation and admitted it would be a horrific situation if the club has to play two matches in three days with only 14 players available.

As reported by The Guardian, speaking during a press conference, Villa manager Steven Gerrard said, “We had a situation at the weekend where one of the players was reluctant to get out of his car because he had some symptoms and he’s got a young family, and you can totally understand his view in his situation”. The coach further added that the player has a young family who was worried about the situation with Christmas just around the corner.

Aston Villa to host Chelsea on December 26

Gerrard further said that the footballer tested negative but he would be available for selection in the coming matches. Villa host Chelsea on December 26, before traveling to Leeds two days later. Expressing his dilemma about the selection, as per The Guardian Gerrard added, “Hopefully we won’t be in that situation, but we’re going to need a bit of luck; we’re going to need some testing results to go our way. Hopefully, we won’t be in that situation, but if you are, that is a nightmare, simple as that”.

Top-flight managers set to meet with Premier League officials

Meanwhile, Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has previously said that player welfare was not taken seriously in England, while Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has suggested that the player’s concern should be listened to. Managers of the top teams are set to meet with the Premier League executives on Thursday, where all concerns regarding the ongoing Covid-19 wave will be listened to. At the same time, Henderson along with captains or senior players from all 20 clubs will also outline their concerns in the meeting.