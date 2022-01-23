Aston Villa Players Hurled Bottes At By Everton Supporters, One Arrested

Emiliano Buendia's goal proved to be the difference between Everton and Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard's team took away full three points with a 1-0 win at Goodison Park. Following the result, Aston Villa is now 10th with 26 points, while Everton has 19 points from 20 matches and are just above the drop zone. The match was also marred with bottles being thrown at Aston Vill players during the goal celebration.

Aston Villa players hit with bottles by Everton fans

According to a report by The Guardian, former Everton left-back Lucas Digne who joined Aston Villa recently and Matty Cash were hit on the head by what appeared to be a full bottle of Lucozade as they celebrated Buendia's goal. As per the report, a supporter was arrested at Goodison Park with several objects being thrown at the Villa players in first-half stoppage time.

The club's statement over a bottle-throwing incident during the Everton vs Aston Villa football match said, "Everton security staff and Merseyside Police identified the supporter using CCTV footage. Several objects were thrown towards the pitch following Aston Villa’s goal at the end of the first half, with one missile appearing to strike two opposition players. Investigations in conjunction with the police are ongoing, and the Club will issue bans to any fans identified throwing objects".

Everton owner invest more money despite poor form

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri has injected another 100 million pounds ($135 million) into the club, saying Friday it demonstrates his commitment at a turbulent time as the team plunges toward the Premier League’s relegation zone. The cash injection turned a loan into equity and saw Moshiri take his shareholding in Everton to 94% by acquiring a further 33,333 shares through his Blue Heaven Holdings.

Everton posted a combined loss of 265 million pounds ($360 million) for the last three financial years, which affected the club’s ability to spend in the offseason. A failure to significantly strengthen the squad led to a downturn in results under Rafa Benitez, who was fired on Sunday after only a half-season in the position. Duncan Ferguson an assistant to Benitez and previous managers at the club lead the team against Aston Villa on Saturday.

(With AP Inputs)