Aston Villa Vs Brighton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

High-flying Aston Villa welcome struggling Brighton & Hove Albion to Villa Park this weekend, with the two sides making contrasting starts to their Premier League campaigns. The Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream will begin on Saturday, November 21 at 8:30 pm IST. Here is our Aston Villa vs Brighton prediction, Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream info and team news ahead of the encounter.

Aston Villa vs Brighton match preview

Aston Villa broke their two-game losing streak with an impressive 3-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates just before the international break. The win took the Villains up to sixth place in the Premier League table with 15 points from seven games. A win on Saturday could see them end the day in the Champions League spots with a game in hand.

Brighton & Hove Albion have made a torrid start to the season with the Seagulls currently languishing in 16th place in the Premier League table. Many have praised Graham Potter’s side for their style of play this season but Brighton have managed to register just six points so far. The Seagulls are winless in their last six outings and will be looking to get back to winning ways to avoid a relegation fight this campaign.

Aston Villa vs Brighton team news: Injury update

Aston Villa: Tom Heaton is back in training but is unlikely to displace Nick Pope in goal. Bjorn Engels and Fred Guilbert haven’t started training and will therefore miss the game. Jack Grealish should be fit to start despite featuring in all three games for England during the break.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Star defender Lewis Dunk is back from suspension and will slot straight into the side. Solly March could make a return as well, while Florin Andone and Alexis Mac Allister are unavailable. New signing Danny Welbeck has been training well and building up fitness according to Potter.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Trezeguet, Barkley, Grealish; Watkins

Brighton & Hove Albion: Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Burn; Lamptey, White, Bissouma, March; Lallana, Trossard; Maupay

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton live in India?

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD will air the Aston Villa vs Brighton game in India. For fans who wish to watch the Aston Villa vs Brighton live stream online, they can do so by logging onto Disney+ Hotstar's app and website. Viewers in the UK can catch the game live on BT Sport.

Aston Villa vs Brighton prediction

According to our Aston Villa vs Brighton prediction, the match will end in a win for Aston Villa.

