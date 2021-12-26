Aston Villa Vs Chelsea Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Match In India, UK & US?

After dropping points in their previous two Premier League games, Chelsea will hope to grab all three points against a resurgent Aston Villa side now led by new coach Steven Gerrard. The Blues drew 1-1 against Everton on December 17 before having a goalless draw against Wolves on December 19. On the other hand, Villa have won four of their previous six league games, only losing to leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool.

The Aston Villa vs Chelsea game will commence live at 11:00 PM IST on Sunday, December 26, from Villa Park. Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, US and UK, and the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream details.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Aston Villa vs Manchester City live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 6:30 PM BST on Sunday, December 26.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 12:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 26.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea team news

Aston Villa predicted starting line-up: Emiliano Martínez, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett, John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey, Emiliano Buendía, Danny Ings, Ollie Watkins.

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Edouard Mendy, Trevoh Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rüdiger, Reece James, N'Golo Kanté, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic.