Aston Villa Vs Chelsea Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, Premier League Live

Frank Lampard's Chelsa will resume their Premier league live campaign following a three-month break, against Aston Villa on Sunday, June 21 with kick-off scheduled for 4:15 pm (8:45 pm IST). The Premier League live clash between Aston Villa vs Chelsea will take place at Villa Park. Here are the Aston Villa vs Chelsea live streaming details and the Aston Villa vs Chelsea team news ahead of the weekend encounter.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea live streaming: Aston Villa vs Chelsea team news

For Chelsea, Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to miss the Premier League live clash at the weekend as the English winger continues to struggle with an ankle injury while Fikayo Tomori will be unavailable due to a muscular problem. The Blues will also be without midfield metronome Jorginho as the 28-year-old will serve the second of his two-match ban having accumulated 10 yellow cards prior to the lockdown. However, the good news for Frank Lampard is that the defensive duo of Andreas Christensen and Reece James is fit and in contention to start.

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Gilmour, Kovacic; Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Willian

What would your starting team be against Aston Villa on Sunday? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/79Luh9JqLP — Chelsea FC (at 🏡) (@ChelseaFC) June 19, 2020

The hosts also have a few injury problems of their own in the form of long-term absentees Wesley and Tom Heaton. Danny Drinkwater is also injured but the midfielder would still be ineligible to play against his parent club. Aston Villa will also monitor the fitness of John McGinn, who played 76 minutes against Sheffield United on Wednesday after returning from a long-term injury.

Aston Villa predicted starting line-up: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; Hourihane, Luiz, Nakamba; El Ghazi, Samatta, Grealish

Aston Villa vs Chelsea live streaming: Premier League news and preview

Chelsea have acquired half of their 48 points away from home this season. However, since the start of 2020, Chelsea have failed to record a single win in the Premier League on their travels which could give Dean Smith's side some hope ahead of hosting the Blues at Villa Park. Aston Villa might consider themselves lucky to gain a point following the 0-0 draw against Sheffield United on Wednesday but the Villans are still in 19th place, staring relegation in the face. Aston Villa also have the worst defensive record in the Premier League, having conceded 56 goals this season.

Get your 📓📓 out and take notes - here are the fixtures coming up as the #PLReturns!



When is your team playing? #PL pic.twitter.com/idkMoMciof — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) June 8, 2020

Premier League news: Aston Villa vs Chelsea live streaming details

Fans in India can watch the Premier League live games on Star Sports. Star Sports Select 1 and Sports Select 1 HD will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Chelsea clash and the game can also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

