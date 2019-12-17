The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming Details, Preview, Team News And Updates

Football News

Aston Villa to host an inexperienced U-23 Liverpool side in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup. Check out Aston Villa vs Liverpool live streaming details.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aston Villa vs Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the Liverpool senior team are busy in Doha. They are preparing to participate in this year's Club World Cup. As a result, the Liverpool U-23 team led by coach Neil Critchley will take on Premier League side, Aston Villa, in the quarter-final of the ongoing Carabao Cup. Here is our take on both the teams along with the live streaming details for the Aston Villa vs Liverpool match:

Also Read | WATCH | Antoine Griezmann takes on NBA legend Steve Nash in an epic HORSE basketball

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Neil Critchley offers squad update ahead of quarter-final clash

Also Read | Jose Mourinho wants a rematch with Bayern Munich, this time with a 'proper' team

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Dean Smith keen on impressing AVFC supporters

Also Read | Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp keen to watch Carabao Cup game with senior team in Qatar

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Can the U-23's pull off a surprise win against the Villains?

Dean Smith will expect his group of Villains to brush aside a young and inexperienced Liverpool team consisting of the likes of Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott, Ki-Jana Hoever, Caoimhin Kelleher, Pedro Chirivella, Herbie Kane and Sepp van den Berg. However, Jurgen Klopp has shown great faith in these young group of players. He will be keeping a close eye on the proceedings at Villa Park on Tuesday night. Can the Kop U-23s secure an unlikely win in the Carabao Cup quarters?

Also Read | Carabao Cup: Colchester United players react to drawing Man United

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup live streaming

No television channel across India will broadcast the 2019-20 season of the Carabao Cup. But the Carabao Cup official website lists Viacom18 and JioTV as official streaming partners for this season. Football fans can also stream the match live on JioTV. But if you do not use that service provider, Viacom18 is your only other option. The Carabao Cup is also telecasted on channels such as MTV or Vh1 at times. The Aston Villa vs Liverpool Carabao Cup match will go live at 01:15 am (IST).

Also Read | Liverpool mull separate teams for Carabao Cup, FIFA Club WC clash

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES