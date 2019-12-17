Aston Villa Vs Liverpool Live Streaming Details, Preview, Team News And Updates

Jurgen Klopp and the rest of the Liverpool senior team are busy in Doha. They are preparing to participate in this year's Club World Cup. As a result, the Liverpool U-23 team led by coach Neil Critchley will take on Premier League side, Aston Villa, in the quarter-final of the ongoing Carabao Cup. Here is our take on both the teams along with the live streaming details for the Aston Villa vs Liverpool match:

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Neil Critchley offers squad update ahead of quarter-final clash

LIVE from Melwood with Neil Critchley to preview tomorrow's @Carabao_Cup meet with @AVFCOfficial.



All the latest on team news...

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Dean Smith keen on impressing AVFC supporters

"We have to give the supporters something to shout about, and that's up to us on Tuesday night." 👊





Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Can the U-23's pull off a surprise win against the Villains?

Dean Smith will expect his group of Villains to brush aside a young and inexperienced Liverpool team consisting of the likes of Rhian Brewster, Harvey Elliott, Ki-Jana Hoever, Caoimhin Kelleher, Pedro Chirivella, Herbie Kane and Sepp van den Berg. However, Jurgen Klopp has shown great faith in these young group of players. He will be keeping a close eye on the proceedings at Villa Park on Tuesday night. Can the Kop U-23s secure an unlikely win in the Carabao Cup quarters?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Carabao Cup live streaming

No television channel across India will broadcast the 2019-20 season of the Carabao Cup. But the Carabao Cup official website lists Viacom18 and JioTV as official streaming partners for this season. Football fans can also stream the match live on JioTV. But if you do not use that service provider, Viacom18 is your only other option. The Carabao Cup is also telecasted on channels such as MTV or Vh1 at times. The Aston Villa vs Liverpool Carabao Cup match will go live at 01:15 am (IST).

