'Astrologer' Otter Astounds Fans With Accurate Prediction On Japan's World Cup Upset Win

An 8-year-old male river otter who lives at the Maxell Aqua Park Shinagawa is currently making headlines for his accurate prediction of the Japan vs Germany match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar. The otter known as Taiyo made the prediction that 'Samurai Blue' will emerge winners a day before Japan opened its campaign at the marquee event against Germany. Interestingly, Japan went on to claim a 2-1 victory against the 2014 World Cup winners and scripted another upset in the ongoing edition of the tournament.

Otter rightly predicts decisive winner in Japan vs Germany match

Taiyo revealed his prediction about Japan winning the match by putting a miniature ball in a blue bucket, which had the Japanese flag. A red bucket with the German flag and a yellow bucket, labelled as ‘draw’ went ignored by the otter. After Japan scripted a huge victory against Germany, the otter started trending on social media, as Twitter users hailed Taiyo as ‘amazing’ and ‘extremely competent’.

all hail Taiyo the psychic otter - they called Japan beating Germany pic.twitter.com/bAduvaSeGp — Charlie Haynes (@charliehtweets) November 23, 2022

Japan won. You may have laughed at this photo, but the otter was right. The otter was right. https://t.co/yj6Om8dLkv — Jeffrey J. Hall 🇯🇵🇺🇸 (@mrjeffu) November 23, 2022

This time it’s not octopus 🤔



Astrologer Otter predicted Japan’s win over Germany



#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/001RbbQX0Z — Dr Shankar (@shankarrkn) November 24, 2022

Japan finish Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup in second place in Group E

It is pertinent to mention that Japan is currently placed second in their group, below Spain. After Japan defeated the German side, Spain opened their campaign in stellar fashion with a 7-0 victory over Costa Rica. With the win, Spain rose to the top of the standings, while Costa Rica find itself at the bottom. Meanwhile, Japan is up against Costa Rica in their next group match on November 27, before ending their group stage with an encounter against Spain.

Japan’s schedule for remaining group stage matches

Japan vs Costa Rica - On November 27, 3:30 PM IST at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Japan vs Spain - On December 2, 12:30 AM IST at the Khalifa International Stadium

