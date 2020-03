AT Vs RBK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Russian Premier League Details

Arsenal Tula go up against Rubin Kazan in the ongoing Russian Premier League on Saturday. Arsenal Tula are seventh in the Russian Premier League standings and will enter the match as firm favourites against Rubin Kazan at the Arsenal Stadium on March 14, 2020. Rubin Kazan are second-last in the league standings and will be under pressure to pull off an upset against Arsenal on Saturday. Here is the AT vs RBK Dream11 prediction and AT vs RBK top picks along with other updates.

ATK vs RBK Dream11 prediction

Rubin Kazan players step up preparations ahead of Rubin Kazan clash

🔛 Начали подготовку к матчу #АрсеналРубин, который состоится 14 марта в Туле.



Больше фото с сегодняшней тренировки 👉🏻 https://t.co/MXXrsaEynw pic.twitter.com/bIIOfrOadK — «Рубин» Казань (@fcrk) March 11, 2020

AT vs RBK Dream11 prediction - Arsenal Tula squad

Artur Nigmatullin, Yuri Lodygin, Mihail Levashov, Egor Shamov, Artem Sokol, Robert Bauer, Maksim Belyayev, Gia Grigalava, Anri Khagush, Víctor Álvarez, Aleksandr Lomovitski, Kantemir Berkhamov, Kirill Kombarov, Maksim Volodko, Valeriy Gromyko, Goran Causic, Daniil Lesovoy, Igor Gorbatenko, Kings Kangwa, Vladislav Panteleev, Georgi Kostadinov, Aleksandr Denisov, Yaroslav Ivakin, Daniil Khlusevich, Evans Kangwa, Sergei Tkachyov, Yuri Kovalev, Guram Adzhoev, Bakary Koné, Lameck Banda, Evgeni Lutsenko, Roman Minaev

AT vs RBK Dream11 prediction - Rubin Kazan squad

David Volk, Yuri Dyupin, Ivan Konovalov, Aleksey Gorodovoy, Konstantin Pliev, Silvije Begic, Filip Uremovic, Vladimir Granat, Vitaliy Denisov, Oleg Danchenko, Vladislav Mikushin, Ilya Agapov, Danil Stepanov, Egor Sorokin, Carl Starfelt, Evgeny Bashkirov, Vyacheslav Podberezkin, Igor Konovalov, Zuriko Davitashvili, Pavel Mogilevets, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Maksim Sedov, Nikita Makarov, Roman Akbashev, Kamil Zakirov, Nikolay Kipiani, Vidar Örn Kjartansson, Artur Sagitov, Evgeni Markov, Beka Mikeltadze

AT vs RBK Dream11 prediction and match schedule

Date - Saturday, March 14, 2020

Kick-Off time - 9:30 PM IST

Venue - Arsenal Stadium

AT vs RBK Dream11 prediction and top picks

Goalkeeper: Y Dupin

Defenders: V Alvarez, Belyaev, K Kombarov, G Grigalava

Midfielders: V Podberezkin, D Lesovoy, Z Davitashvili

Forwards: I Ignatyev, Evans-Kangwa (VC), E Lutsenko (C)

Rubin Kazan will start as favourites to win against Arsenal Tula in their Russian Premier League clash on.

Note: Please keep in mind that this AT vs RBK Dream11 prediction is made with our own analysis. The AT vs RBK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results in your games.

