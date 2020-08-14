AT Vs UFA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Russian Premier League Live Game Info

Arsenal Tula will be up against FC Ufa in the upcoming clash of Russian Premier League at the Arsenal stadium. Both the teams will be featuring in their second match of the season. Arsenal Tula are 10th in the points table with 1 point to their name. They drew 0-0 against Akhmat Grozny in their first match of the season. As for FC Ufa, they are in the last spot of the Premier League points table. They lost 3-0 in their first Russian Premier League clash against Krasnodar.

The AT vs UFA matchup will commence on Friday, August 14 at 8:30 PM IST. Fans can play the AT vs UFA Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our AT vs UFA Dream11 prediction, AT vs UFA Dream11 top picks and AT vs UFA Dream11 team.

Also Read | Lewandowski Can't Be Compared With Lionel Messi, Claims Former Bayern Star Arturo Vidal

AT vs UFA Dream11 prediction: AT vs UFA Dream11 team

Also Read | Juventus Oddly Make Serie A 2019-20 MVP Paulo Dybala Available For Sale This Summer?

AT vs UFA live: AT vs UFA top picks

Maksim Belyaev (Captain)

Aleksandr Belenov (Vice-captain)

Bojan Jokic

Alexey Nikitin

Egor Shamov

Also Read | Manchester United Still Chasing Jadon Sancho But Have Douglas Costa As Backup: Report

AT vs UFA live: Probable AT vs UFA playing 11

FC Arsenal Tula: Egor Shamov, Gia Grigalava, Maksim Belyaev, Robert Bauer, Aleksandr Dovbnya-II, Daniil Khlusevich, Igor Gorbatenko, Daniil Lesovoy, Vladislav Panteleev, Kings-Kangwa, Evgeni Lutsenko

FC Ufa: Aleksandr Belenov, Bojan Jokic, Alexey Nikitin, Ionut Nedelcearu, Jemal Tabidze, Azer Aliev, Catalin Carp, Igor Bezdenezhnykh, Artyom Golubev, Vyacheslav Krotov, Gamid Agalarov

Also Read | Liverpool Unveil Vibrant Nike Away Kit Inspired From Iconic Shankly Gates

AT vs UFA Dream11 prediction

Our AT vs UFA Dream11 prediction is that FC Arsenal will win this game.

Note: The AT vs UFA Dream11 prediction and AT vs UFA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AT vs UFA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: FC Arsenal, FC Ufa/Instagram)