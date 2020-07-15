Atalanta Have Risen Above Dominant Milan Clubs, Taken Serie A By Storm With 93 Goals

Serie A's Atalanta were struggling initially ahead of the likes of Lazio and Inter Milan before the coronavirus induced lockdown. However, it seems, that the club led by Gian Piero Gasperini have emerged ambitious since the Serie A restart, claiming the second spot in the competition ever since, scoring the most goals so far.

Atalanta Serie A 2019-20 campaign turns out sensational

Atalanta saw off an easy challenge against Brescia, scoring six goals past their opponents. Mario Pasalic bagged a hat-trick in the game, while his side conceded twice. The victory over Brescia takes their tally to 13 games unbeaten in the competition this season. Gasperini's men are now placed on the second spot in Serie A with 70 points and are likely to ensure their qualification in the Champions League for next season.

Atalanta Serie A 2019-20 side score most goals in Serie A

Atalanta have also become the highest-scoring team in Serie A this season. La Dea have scored a total of 93 goals in their campaign, having played 33 Serie A games in total. On the other hand, defending Serie A champions and current leaders Juventus have netted 67 goals in all. The likes of Inter Milan and AC Milan also trail in terms of goal tally, with 68 an 45 goals respectively.

After the game against Brescia, Gasperini was quizzed by the media on his side's goal tally. The manager asserted that Atalanta do not score to humiliate their opponents but they try to play their natural game. He asserted that his side were the best-attacking team in Serie A last term as well, with the only exception that they have outdone themselves this season.

Atalanta have now scored 93 league goals this season, Bayern Munich (100) are the only team in Europe's top five divisions with more.



At least 25 more than any other Serie A side. 🤩 https://t.co/6uuIhE3DDk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 14, 2020

Manager speaks on Atalanta vs PSG Champions League clash

Atalanta are known for their entertaining and tactically innovative style of play. Gasperini's style of football is characterised by swift passing, energetic pressing, along with trust in academy players. Gasperini relies on high presses upfront, which demands physicality. The Serie A high-flyers rely more on crowding their opponents with midfielders, strikers and an attacking midfielder all surrounding the penalty box. This was fairly visible when Atalanta defeated Valencia 8-4 on aggregate over two legs in the Champions League Round of 16.

However, despite the exciting game over two legs, the match could not rub off controversy owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The first leg that was played at the iconic San Siro, has been labelled a 'biological bomb' by experts, citing the explosive number of COVID-19 cases in the aftermath. The match was also dubbed as 'game zero' by the local media citing the fact that the first case of the virus in Bergamo was reported within two days of the fixture. It is reported that a third of Bergamo's population travelled to Milan to witness Atalanta's biggest game in their Champions League history, followed by 2,500 fans from Spain. Since then, thousands of people have died in the city.

They have now been pitted against Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the quarter-final round. Speaking on the Atalanta vs PSG Champions League clash, the boss asserted that participation in the European competition has helped them evolve. The team were preparing for the PSG clash but will try their best until the end in the Serie A as well, added Gasperini.

