Atalanta Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Live

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta will face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for their matchday 3 Champions League clash on Tuesday, November 3. The Group D game between Atalanta and Liverpool is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Wednesday, 1:30 am IST) at the Gewiss Stadium. Here's a look at Atalanta vs Liverpool team news, Atalanta vs Liverpool live stream details and our Atalanta vs Liverpool prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated game.

Atalanta vs Liverpool prediction and match preview

Gasperini's side began their Champions League group stage campaign with a 4-0 hammering of Midtjylland on matchday 1 before being held to a 2-2 draw against Ajax last week. Atalanta are the highest scorers in Group C but will face a tough test when they take on Liverpool, who are yet to concede in the competition this term. La Dea earned another three points in Serie A at the weekend with a 2-1 win over Crotone.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp's side will be looking to maintain their 100 percent winning start in the UCL when they make the trip to Bergamo. Liverpool recorded a 1-0 win over Ajax on matchday 1 before notching up another three points with a 2-0 victory over Midtjylland last week. The Reds also came from behind to register a 2-1 win over West Ham at the weekend. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Atalanta vs Liverpool prediction is a 3-2 win for Liverpool.

Atalanta vs Liverpool team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Mattia Caldara, Marco Carnesecchi, Cristiano Piccini and Marten de Roon remain on the sidelines. Gasperini may opt to start with Duvan Zapata, despite Luis Muriel grabbing two goals at the weekend. Goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini may also take his position between the sticks after recovering from a knee injury.

For Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Thiago are still unavailable. Joel Matip trained with the squad on Monday but is unlikely to be rushed into action. Naby Keita has travelled with the squad and might feature in the game against Atalanta.

Champions League live: How to watch Atalanta vs Liverpool live in India?

In India, the Atalanta vs Liverpool live telecast will be on Sony Ten 1 SD & HD. The Atalanta vs Liverpool live stream will be available on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Liverpool, Atalanta Instagram