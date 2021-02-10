Atalanta Vs Napoli Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Coppa Italia Semi-final Preview

Napoli and Atalanta lock horns against each other in the second leg fixture of the Coppa Italia semi-final on Wednesday. The match is slated to be played at the Gewiss Stadium on February 10 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:15 AM (Thursday, February 11) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Atalanta vs Napoli live stream, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this match.

Atalanta vs Napoli team news

Apart from Hans, Hateboer has been ruled out for the Napoli clash as Joakim Maehle is expected to deputize for him. Bosko Sutalo remains a major doubt for the game. Apart from the duo, Atalanta does not have any other major injury concerns before the start of this match. Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has a full-strength squad available for selection as he looks to play the match with the intention to secure a spot in the finals.

Napoli’s towering center back Kalidou Koulibaly has tested positive for coronavirus and has been ruled for the clash. Fabian Ruiz has tested negative for coronavirus this time but will not be directly thrown into the starting 11 as Gennaro Gattuso is expected to give him time and regain his strength and gather some match fitness.

Atalanta vs Napoli Predicted playing 11s

Atalanta- Pierluigi Gollini, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Marten de Roon, Joakim Maehle, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Josip Ilicic, Matteo Pessina, Duvan Zapata.

Napoli- David Ospina, Nikola Maksimovic, Kostas Manolas, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Diego Demme, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Lorenzo Insigne.

Coppa Italia live: Where to watch Atalanta vs Napoli live?

In India, there will be no live stream or telecast of the Coppa Italia. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the Atalanta vs Napoli live stream will be available on ESPN+.

Atalanta vs Napoli Prediction

Despite missing a few players, Napoli have great squad quality and will start the match as favourites. The defending champions are predicted to edge out a narrow win against Atalanta, who have the advantage of playing at home. However, they could fall out and get knocked out of the tournament with the away goal kicking in as the hosts failed to score a single goal at the Diego Maradona Stadium. We expected Napoli to book their spot in the finals of the Coppa Italia with a narrow win on Wednesday.

Prediction - Atalanta 1-2 Napoli