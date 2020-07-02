Atalanta Vs Napoli Live Stream, Team News, Schedule, Serie A Preview

Atalanta face Napoli in their next home game at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in what is a crucial match for both teams. The Atalanta vs Napoli match will take place on July 2 at 11 PM IST. Currently Serie A's most in-form team, Atalanta occupy the 4th spot in the Serie A table while Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli are placed 6th place in the Serie A table.

Atalanta vs Napoli live stream details and match preview

Both clubs are in contention for a place in the Champions Leauge and will aim for a full three points when they face each other. Napoli and Atalanta are both in great form, in what is likely to be a closely-fought contest. Atalanta are on an eight-match winning run in all competitions, while Napoli have won all of their last five Serie A fixtures. Napoli have has secured silverware this season, by beating Juventus in the Coppa Italia final last month. This match is a must-win for Napoli sine a Champions League spot is at stake, with the club currently 12 points off fourth-placed Atalanta in the Serie A table.

Atalanta vs Napoli live stream: Atalanta vs Napoli Serie A live

Game: Atalanta vs Napoli

Atalanta vs Napoli Date and time: Thursday, July 2, 11 PM IST

Thursday, July 2, 11 PM IST Venue: Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia

Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Atalanta vs Napoli live stream: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Atalanta vs Napoli live stream: Atalanta vs Napoli Serie A live full squads

Atalanta: Marco Sportiello, Khadime Ndiaye, Pierluigi Gollini, Rafael Tolói, Simon Kjaer, Andrea Masiello, José Palomino, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Guilherme Arana, Timothy Castagne, Francesco Rossi, Hans Hateboer, Ibañez, Alejandro Gómez, Marten de Roon, Ruslan Malinovsky, Berat Djimsiti, Josip Ilicic, Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel, Duván Zapata, Musa Barrow

Napoli : Alex Meret, Orestis Karnezis, David Ospina, Kevin Malcuit, Sebastiano Luperto, Elseid Hysaj, Faouzi Ghoulam, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Nikola Maksimovic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Konstantinos Manolas, Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas, Allan, Diego Demme, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Jose Callejon, Fabian Ruiz, Amin Younes, Fernando Llorente, Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne, Dries Mertens

Atalanta vs Napoli live stream: Atalanta vs Napoli team news

Serie A fixtures, Atalanta vs Napoli live stream: Atalanta predicted XI

Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Palomino; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez; Zapata, Ilicic

Serie A fixtures, Atalanta vs Napoli live stream: Napoli predicted XI

Ospina; Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Mertens, Insigne

Image Courtesy: instagram/atalantabc, instagram/officialsscnapoli