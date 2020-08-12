Atalanta Vs PSG Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Champions League Quarterfinal Preview

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta will face Thomas Tuchel's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their one-off Champions League quarter-final at the Estadio da Luz on Wednesday. The Atalanta vs PSG clash is scheduled to kick-off at 9:00 pm CET (Thursday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our Atalanta vs PSG prediction, the Atalanta vs PSG H2H record and Atalanta vs PSG live stream details ahead of the blockbuster encounter.

Atalanta vs PSG prediction and match preview

Atalanta have been the surprise package of the Champions League this season after narrowly managing to get past the group stages. Entertaining and high-scoring football has been their trademark this term and their 8-4 aggregate win against Valencia in the Round of 16 showed exactly how dangerous the Bergamo side can be in attack. Atalanta finished third in Serie A and were the top scorers in the league, amassing a staggering 98 goals through the 2019-20 season. Josip Ilicic is unavailable for the clash after returning home to address a personal issue.

PSG strolled through the group stages of the competition with 16 points from a possible 18. In the Round of 16, the Parisians overturned a 2-1 deficit against Dortmund. The Ligue 1 champions also won the French Cup and the Coupe de France since the resumption of football. Kylian Mbappe was named in the PSG squad but is likely to start on the bench. Our Atalanta vs PSG prediction is the PSG will win the game and progress to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Atalanta vs PSG H2H record

This will be the first time that Atalanta face PSG in European competitions. However, in terms of recent form, the Italians have been tremendous, suffering only one loss since January - a final day league defeat against Inter Milan. PSG have also had a great resumption to football after their Ligue 1 season was cut short as they won two trophies in the space of a week.

Atalanta vs PSG live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Atalanta vs PSG live stream on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Extra 1. In India, the Atalanta vs PSG live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD (Thursday, 12:30 am IST). The Atalanta vs PSG live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app.

Image Credits - PSG / Atalanta Twitter