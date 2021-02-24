Atalanta Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Champions League Preview

Real Madrid will travel to the Gewiss Stadium on Wednesday, February 24 to take on a fluently attacking Atalanta side in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League. The match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 PM CET (Thursday, February 25 at 1:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream details, team news, and our prediction for the much-anticipated game.

Also Read Atalanta Beats Napoli To Reach Cup Final Against Juventus

Atalanta vs Real Madrid prediction and preview for Champions League Round of 16

Atalanta finished behind Liverpool in second place in their UCL Group D standings and managed to progress to the knockout stages without winning a game at home (D2 L1). Gian Piero Gasperini's men will be looking to correct this poor run at home when they take on a depleted Real Madrid side. Atalanta are currently in fifth place on the Serie A table and are just a point off the Champions League places.

Also Read Zinedine Zidane Accepts That He Doesn't Understand Real Madrid Injury Crisis

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are lacking some serious depth and their defence is far from ideal against an attacking Atalanta unit. However, Los Blancos are in good form coming into this game and they will look to make it 5 wins in all competitions. Despite their recent run of form, they are still behind Atlético Madrid in LaLiga by 3 points, having played a game more. However, we still expect Real Madrid to edge past Atalanta 2-1 in the first leg of the UCL Round of 16 tie.

UEFA Champions League: Atalanta vs Real Madrid team news

Although Real Madrid have gained some confidence lately with a series of positive results in LaLiga, they are still missing a number of crucial players due to injuries. The list includes key players like Carvajal, Ramos, Hazard, Marcelo and Benzema. Due to this long list of injuries, Madrid travel to the Gewiss Stadium with just 12 recognised senior players. This long list of injuries in Madrid presents Atalanta with the best opportunity to progress to the quarter-finals as they find themselves with just one notable injury — Hans Hateboer.

Also Read Madrid's Benzema To Miss Valladolid, Doubtful For Atalanta

Where to watch Atalanta vs Real Madrid live in India?

In India, the game will telecast live on Sony Ten 2 and Ten 3 — SD & HD. The Atalanta vs Real Madrid live stream in India will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Also Read Zidane Praises 'clinical And Dangerous' Casemiro After 1-0 Win At Valladolid