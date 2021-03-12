Atalanta Vs Spezia Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Serie A Match Preview

Atalanta will host Spezia at the Gewiss Stadium with three points at stake in Serie A. The match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, March 13 at 1:15 AM IST. Let's have a look at Atalanta vs Spezia live stream, team news, our prediction and other details of the game.

Atalanta vs Spezia prediction and preview

Gian Piero Gasperini's side have been in fantastic form all season as they are in pursuit of finishing in the top four of Serie A again. Atalanta currently sit at the fifth place with 49 points in the Serie A standings, only a point behind Roma, who currently occupy the final spot for the Champions League places. Atalanta have also been in magnificent form recently as they have won four of their previous five games in Serie A with their only loss coming against table-toppers Inter Milan.

On the other hand, the same cannot be said for Spezia. Vincenzo Italiano's side find themselves in fifteenth place in the Serie A standings, only six points above the dropzone. Spezia have just managed six wins all season (8D 12L) and a draw against relegation rivals Benevento in their last game certainly did not help their cause. Because of the current forms of both teams in recent games, our Atalanta vs Spezia prediction is Atalanta 3-0 Spezia.

Atalanta vs Spezia team news

Ahead of the Spezia clash, Gian Piero Gasperini's side will be without Hans Hateboer as the right-back has been ruled out with a foot injury. Meanwhile, Spezia have a few players missing. Ivan Provedel will miss this clash after testing positive for COVID-19 while Riccardo Saponara and Rafael are sidelined due to injuries.

Atalanta predicted starting line-up: Pierluigi Gollini; Jose Palomino, Christian Romero, Rafael Toloi; Robin Gossens, Remo Freuler, Martin de Roon, Joakim Maehle; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic; Duvan Zapata.

Spezia predicted starting line-up: Jeroen Zoet; Simone Bastoni, Claudio Terzi, Adrian Ismajili, Salvador Ferrer; Nahuel Estevez, Matteo Ricci, Leo Sena; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Daniel Verde.

Where to watch Atalanta vs Spezia live stream?

In India, the Atalanta vs Spezia game will be shown live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Atalanta vs Spezia live stream is available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

Note: The Atalanta vs Spezia prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.