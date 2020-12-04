ATH VS CEV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Match Prediction And LaLiga Match Preview

Athletic Bilbao will host Celta Vigo in the 12th round of LaLiga Santander on December 05, Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at San Mamés, Bilbao, and will kick off at 01:30 AM according to IST. Have a look at ATH vs CEV Dream11 Prediction, ATH vs CEV Dream11 team, and other details of the match.

Athletic Bilbao walked into the game after a 1-1 draw against Getafe. The draw resulted in the Spanish side acclimating just 13 points of 10 league matches as they comfortably sit at the 9th position on the LaLiga table.

Celta de Vigo on the other hand also starts tonight's match with some confidence having won their last match against Grandma by a 3-1 margin. However, Celta Vigo’s poor start of the campaign has seen them suffer from 5 losses and 4 draws in 11 games. With just 2 wins, Celta de Vigo currently sits in the relegation zone at the 18th position.

Also Read Atletico Madrid To Appeal Against €350k Fine For Overcrowding Of Wanda Metropolitano

ATH vs CEV Dream11 team (squad to be chosen from)

Athletic Bilbao- Unai Simón, Jokin Ezkieta, Iago Herrerín, Unai Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Iñigo Lekue, Yuri Berchiche, Óscar de Marcos, Mikel Balenziaga, Aitor Paredes, Jon Morcillo, Mikel Vesga, Unai López, Iñigo Córdoba, Dani García, Oihan Sancet, Ander Capa, Raúl García, Unai Vencedor, Oier Zarraga, Ibai Gómez, Iñaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Álex Berenguer, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre, Peru Nolaskoain, Iñigo Vicente

Celta Vigo- Iván Villar, Rubén Blanco, Sergio Álvarez, Iago Domínguez, Hugo Mallo, David Costas, Néstor Araujo, Emre Mor, Renato Tapia, Lucas Olaza, Jorge, Joseph Aidoo, Kevin Vázquez, Jeison Murillo, Diego Pampín, José Manuel Fontán, Sergio Carreira, Raúl Blanco, Okay Yokuslu, Denis Suárez, Fran Beltrán, Nolito, Iago Aspas, Brais Méndez, Miguel Baeza, Gabriel Veiga, Miguel Rodriguez, David Juncà, Santi Mina, Álvaro Fernández

Also Read Former Real Madrid Winger Royston Drenthe Has Been Declared Bankrupt In Netherlands

ATH vs CEV Playing 11 ( predicted)

Athletic Bilabao- Simon (GK), Yuri, Nunez, Alvarez, Capa, Vesga, Vencedor, Muniain, Villalibre, Berenguer, Williams

Celta Vigo- Blanco (GK), Mallo, Araujo, Murillo, Olaza, Mendez, Suarez, Tapia, Nolito, Aspas, Mina

ATH vs CEV Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- R Blanco

Defenders- A. Capa, Y Berchiche, U Nunez

Midfielders- Nolito, D Suarez, A Berenguer, I. Muniain

Attackers- I Aspas, A Villalibre, I. Williams

Also Read Jose Mourinho Accuses Spurs Stars of Lacking Motivation After LASK Draw In Europa League

ATH vs CEV match prediction

Athletic Bilbao is likely to walk away with 3 points at the end of the match. However, Celta De Vigo’s convincing victory against Granada will give them a huge boost of confidence. They have the squad depth and quality to upset any opponents as they look to get out of the relegation zone. Fans can expect a high scoring encounter as we predict a 2-1 win in the favour of the hosts. Prediction- Atletic Bilbao 2-1 Celta Vigo

Also Read Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Holds 'players Only' Meeting Without Zinedine Zidane

Note: The above ATH vs CEV Dream11 prediction ATH vs CEV Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATH vs CEV Dream11 team and ATH vs CEV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.