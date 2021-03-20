ATH Vs EIB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, LaLiga 2021 Match Preivew

Matchday 28 of the ongoing LaLiga campaign see Athletic Club take on Eibar in the upcoming league clash on Saturday. The Spanish League clash is set to be played at San Mames Barria on Saturday, March 20 with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the ATH vs EIB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of the ATH vs EIB live encounter.

ATH vs EIB live: ATH vs EIB Dream11 match preview

Athletic Club walk into the match following few unwanted results in their last few matches as the hosts have been winless in the previous two LaLiga games. They find themselves currently slotted at the 11th place on the league table with nine wins along with seven draws and 11 losses in the league this season. With 34 points from 27 games, Athletic Bilbao will view this match as an opportunity to turn their fortunes around and get back to winning ways.

SD Eibar, on the other hand, are currently struggling to play their best football as they find themselves stuck in the drop zone. Currently ranked 19th, the visitors are struggling in the relegation zone, recording just 4 wins while playing out ten draws and losing 13 games so far. With 22 points from 27 matches, SD Eibar will be hoping to walk away with three points on Saturday to get out of the drop zone and move up to 17th place in Laliga standings but face tough competition and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to pocket three points.

ATH vs EIB Playing 11

Athletic Bilbao- Unai Simon, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Ander Capa, Yuri Berchiche, Mikel Vesga, Unai Lopez, Alex Berenguer, Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia.

SD Eibar- Marko Dmitrovic, Paulo Oliveira, Anaitz Arbilla, Rafa Soarez, Alejandro Pozo, Pape Diop, Edu Exposito, Bryan Gil, Pedro Leon, Kike Garcia, Sergi Enrich.

ATH vs EIB Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Unai Simon

Defenders – Rafa Soarez, Ander Capa, Alejandro Pozo, Yuri Berchiche,

Midfielders - Alex Berenguer, Bryan Gil, Iker Muniain, Pedro Leon

Strikers - Kike Garcia, Inaki Williams

ATH vs EIB Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Inaki Williams

Vice-Captain- Kike Garcia

ATH vs EIB Match Prediction

We expect Athletic Bilbao to register a routine victory at the end of this match

Prediction - Athletic Bilbao 2-0 SD Eibar

Note: The above ATH vs EIB Dream11 prediction, ATH vs EIB Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATH vs EIB Dream11 Team and ATH vs EIB Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.