ATH Vs HUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga 2020-21 Match Preview

Athletic Bilbao take on SD Huesca at the San Mames stadium. The fixture will be played on Friday, December 18 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our ATH vs HUE Dream11 prediction, ATH vs HUE Dream11 team and the probable ATH vs HUE playing 11.
SD Huesca have failed to win their last 14 away matches and will want to get away with this stat, they come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win against Deportivo Alaves. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, suffered a 3-1 defeat to La Liga champions Real Madrid. Both teams will want to pick up maximum possible points and have something to prove going into this game.
In terms of team news, Yeray Alvarez and Raul Garcia are suspended for the game while Sandro Ramirez is doubtful for SD Huesca. Based on the recent run of from our ATH vs HUE match prediction is a draw.
Athletic Bilbao have won their last 3 matches against SD Huesca in all competitions. The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao.
💪 Last training session before receiving @SDHuesca in San Mamés tomorrow (9:00 p.m.) ⚽️#AthleticHuesca #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/5znWEmcur7— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) December 17, 2020
Athletic Bilbao probable 11 - Simon; Capa, Yeray, Martinez, Yuri; Oscar de Marcos, Vesga; Williams, Muniain, Berenguer; Villalibre
SD Huesca probable 11 - Alvaro; Maffeo, Pulido, Siovas, Galan; B Garcia, Mosquera, Rico; Ferreiro, Mir, Ontiveros
ATH vs HUE live: Athletic Bilbao top picks
Vesga
ATH vs HUE live: SD Huesca top picks
Goalkeeper - Simon
Defenders - Capa, Martinez, Maffeo
Midfielders - Vesga, Oscar de Marcos, Mosquera, Rico
Forwards - Williams (C), Villalibre, Mir (VC)
Note: The above ATH vs HUE Dream11 prediction, ATH vs HUE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATH vs HUE Dream11 team and ATH vs HUE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
