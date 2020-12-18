ATH Vs HUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, La Liga 2020-21 Match Preview

Athletic Bilbao take on SD Huesca at the San Mames stadium. The fixture will be played on Friday, December 18 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 am IST. Here's a look at our ATH vs HUE Dream11 prediction, ATH vs HUE Dream11 team and the probable ATH vs HUE playing 11.

ATH vs HUE live: ATH vs HUE dream11 prediction and preview

SD Huesca have failed to win their last 14 away matches and will want to get away with this stat, they come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win against Deportivo Alaves. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, suffered a 3-1 defeat to La Liga champions Real Madrid. Both teams will want to pick up maximum possible points and have something to prove going into this game.

In terms of team news, Yeray Alvarez and Raul Garcia are suspended for the game while Sandro Ramirez is doubtful for SD Huesca. Based on the recent run of from our ATH vs HUE match prediction is a draw.

Also Read | AAI Vs ALN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE Arabian Gulf League Match Preview

ATH vs HUE live: Athletic Bilbao vs SD Huesca Head-to-Head

Athletic Bilbao have won their last 3 matches against SD Huesca in all competitions. The last time the two sides met, the match ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao.

Also Read | Man United Have Scored Most Points In The Premier League Since Their 1-6 Mauling Vs Spurs

ATH vs HUE Dream11 prediction: Probable ATH vs HUE playing 11

Athletic Bilbao probable 11 - Simon; Capa, Yeray, Martinez, Yuri; Oscar de Marcos, Vesga; Williams, Muniain, Berenguer; Villalibre

SD Huesca probable 11 - Alvaro; Maffeo, Pulido, Siovas, Galan; B Garcia, Mosquera, Rico; Ferreiro, Mir, Ontiveros

ATH vs HUE live: Top picks for ATH vs HUE Dream11 team

ATH vs HUE live: Athletic Bilbao top picks

Williams

Vesga

ATH vs HUE live: SD Huesca top picks

Rico

Mir

Also Read | Union Berlin Vs Dortmund Live Stream: Team News And How To Watch Bundesliga Match Live

ATH vs HUE Dream11 prediction: ATH vs HUE Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Simon

Defenders - Capa, Martinez, Maffeo

Midfielders - Vesga, Oscar de Marcos, Mosquera, Rico

Forwards - Williams (C), Villalibre, Mir (VC)

Also Read | NEUFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

Note: The above ATH vs HUE Dream11 prediction, ATH vs HUE Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATH vs HUE Dream11 team and ATH vs HUE Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Athletic Bilbao Twitter