ATH Vs LET Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Copa Del Rey Match Preview

Levante visit Bilbao to play Athletic Club in the first leg of the second Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday. The Cup tie fixture is set to be played at the San Mames on February 11 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Friday, February 12) according to IST. Let's have a look at the ATH vs LET Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this encounter.

ATH vs LET live: ATH vs LET Dream11 Prediction and preview

Athletic Club walk into the match following an inconsistent run of form. The hosts have failed to register as a single win their last two outings, recording only two wins in their last five LaLiga games. After winning the Super Cup, the hosts have focused a lot on the cup competitions and will be looking to take a step closer towards cementing a spot for themselves in the final as soon as possible. The Basque outfit plays the first leg at home as head coach Marcelino will be hoping to use the home advantage and register a massive lead for themselves before heading over for the second leg.

Levante on the other hand walk into the game following a 2-2 draw against Granada in their last LaLiga outing. However, the visitors did manage to pull off a major upset and record a narrow 2-1 win over Real Madrid before the Granada draw. Paco Lopez's men have been excellent since the start of the new year and are yet to suffer from a loss since their 2-1 loss to Villarreal in the first week of January. Walking into the match following a nine-match unbeaten run, Levante are expected to give Athletic Bilbao a tough fight as both teams aim for a win on Thursday.

ATH vs LET Playing 11

Athletic Bilbao- Unai Simon, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue, Yuri Berchiche, Dani Garcia, Oscar de Marcos, Alex Berenguer, Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, Asier Villalibre

Levante- Dani Cardenas; Ruben Vezo, Coke, Tono, Sergio Postigo, Mickael Malsa, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhi, Ruben Rochina, Son, Roger Marti.

ATH vs LET Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Unai Simon

Defenders- Inigo Martinez, Sergio Postigo, Yuri Berchiche Ruben Vezo

Midfielders- Mickael Malsa, Iker Muniain, Ruben Rochina, Alex Berenguer

Strikers- Raul Garcia, Roger Marti

ATH vs LET Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Raul Garcia or Ruben Rochina

Vice-Captain- Roger Marti or Iker Muniain

ATH vs LET Match Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are the favourites to win the match given their performances in the competition along with the benefit of playing the first leg on home turf. However, Levante have performed well and will be looking to secure a crucial away goal to put pressure on the opponents before the second leg. We expect a thrilling encounter as both teams are expected to play the match with great intent and we predict the game to end in a draw as Athletic Club and Levante will likely cancel each other out across the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Athletic Club 1-1 Levante

Note: The above ATH vs LET Dream11 prediction, ATH vs LET Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATH vs LET Dream11 Team and ATH vs LET Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.