ATH Vs RB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Top Picks, LaLiga Live

Quick links:
Athletic Bilbao welcome Real Betis to the San Mamés Stadium this week in a late kickoff. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction, ATH vs RB Dream11 team and the probable ATH vs RB playing 11.
Both Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis will be looking to bounce back from defeats before the international break when they continue their individual LaLiga campaigns. Athletic Bilbao are currently 16th in the table, having collected nine points from their eight matches, while Betis occupy 11th place, having picked up 12 points from their nine games.
Los Leones time after time have struggled for consistency and a defeat today can make things worse. The Green and Whites could win the game and move up from 11th right up to fifth as there is a very narrow margin between all the teams in between. Based on recent form our ATH vs RB match prediction is a low-scoring draw.
🔙 What a night in San Mamés!! 🤯— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) November 21, 2020
🗓️ 2005/02/13#AthleticClub 4⃣-4⃣ @RealBetis_en
⏳ 2 days until #AthleticRealBetis pic.twitter.com/8vJEJ3k1B9
Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Sitting Out 2019 Friendly Sees 162 South Korean Fans Get Compensation
The two sides have played each other 26 times. Athletic Bilbao have won 13 while Real Betis have won eight. The remaining five games have ended in draws. The last time the two sides met Athletic Bilbao won the game 1-0.
Today is different! 🙌 Today is a #BetisDay! 💚💚— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) November 23, 2020
📍 Match 10
🆚 @Athletic_en
🏟 San Mamés
⏰ 9 p.m. (CET) pic.twitter.com/oWtRwbbDv3
Also Read | OFC Vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Live
ATH vs RB live: Athletic Bilbao top picks
ATH vs RB live: Real Betis top picks
Also Read | GAL Vs KAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig Live
Goalkeeper - Claudio Bravo
Defenders -Ander Capa, Yeray Álvarez, Emerson, Víctor Ruiz
Midfielders - William Carvalho, Raúl García, Dani García, Joaquín
Forwards - Cristian Tello (C), Iñaki Williams, Iker Muniain (VC)
Also Read | HLL Vs NSSR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Live