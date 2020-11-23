ATH Vs RB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Preview, Top Picks, LaLiga Live

Athletic Bilbao welcome Real Betis to the San Mamés Stadium this week in a late kickoff. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 23 (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 1:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction, ATH vs RB Dream11 team and the probable ATH vs RB playing 11.

ATH vs RB live: ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction and preview

Both Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis will be looking to bounce back from defeats before the international break when they continue their individual LaLiga campaigns. Athletic Bilbao are currently 16th in the table, having collected nine points from their eight matches, while Betis occupy 11th place, having picked up 12 points from their nine games.

Los Leones time after time have struggled for consistency and a defeat today can make things worse. The Green and Whites could win the game and move up from 11th right up to fifth as there is a very narrow margin between all the teams in between. Based on recent form our ATH vs RB match prediction is a low-scoring draw.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Sitting Out 2019 Friendly Sees 162 South Korean Fans Get Compensation

ATH vs RB live: Athletic Bilbao vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

The two sides have played each other 26 times. Athletic Bilbao have won 13 while Real Betis have won eight. The remaining five games have ended in draws. The last time the two sides met Athletic Bilbao won the game 1-0.

Today is different! 🙌 Today is a #BetisDay! 💚💚



📍 Match 10

🆚 @Athletic_en

🏟 San Mamés

⏰ 9 p.m. (CET) pic.twitter.com/oWtRwbbDv3 — Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) November 23, 2020

Also Read | OFC Vs HFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero ISL Live

ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction: Probable ATH vs RB playing 11

Athletic Bilbao probable 11 - Unai Simón; Ander Capa, Yeray Álvarez, Iñigo Martínez, Yuri Berchiche; Dani García, Unai López; Iker Muniain, Raúl García, Alex Berenguer; Iñaki Williams

Real Betis probable 11 - Claudio Bravo; Emerson, Víctor Ruiz, Marc Bartra, Álex Moreno; William Carvalho, Guido Rodríguez; Joaquín, Rodrigo Sanchez, Cristian Tello; Antonio Sanabria

ATH vs RB live: Top picks for ATH vs RB Dream11 team

ATH vs RB live: Athletic Bilbao top picks

Iñaki Williams

Iker Muniain

ATH vs RB live: Real Betis top picks

William Carvalho

Claudio Bravo

Also Read | GAL Vs KAY Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Turkish Super Lig Live

ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction: ATH vs RB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Claudio Bravo

Defenders -Ander Capa, Yeray Álvarez, Emerson, Víctor Ruiz

Midfielders - William Carvalho, Raúl García, Dani García, Joaquín

Forwards - Cristian Tello (C), Iñaki Williams, Iker Muniain (VC)

Also Read | HLL Vs NSSR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Live

Note: The above ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction, ATH vs RB Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATH vs RB Dream11 team and ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Athletic Bilbao Twitter