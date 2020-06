ATH Vs RB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Athletic Bilbao will go up against Real Betis in the LaLiga on June 20 as both sides gear up for a crunch encounter. The game will be played at San Mames on Saturday with a kick-off time of 8 PM IST. Fans can play the ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction, the ATH vs RB Dream11 top picks and ATH vs RB Dream11 team.

ATH vs RB Dream11 team and match schedule

ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction

ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction - Athletic Bilbao squad

Unai Simon, Jokin Ezkieta, Iago Herrerin, Jon Sillero, Dani Vivian, Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue, Mikel Balenziaga, Oscar de Marcos, Unai Vencedor, Benat Etxebarria, Oihan Sancet, Gaizka Larrazabal, Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia, Inigo Cordoba, Mikel Vesga, Ibai Gomez, Mikel San Jose, Iker Muniain, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia-Escudero.

ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction - Real Betis squad

Carlos Marin, Daniel Rebollo, Dani Martin, Joel Robles, Alex Moreno, Zouhair Feddal, Aissa Mandi, Sidnei, Alfonso Pedraza, Emerson, Antonio Barragan, Marc Bartra, David Ramos, Edgar Gonzalez, Diego Lainez, Joaquin-Rodriguez, Sergio Canales, Guido Rodriguez, Carles Alena, Nabil Fekir, Cristian Tello, Javi Garcia, William Carvalho, Andres Guardado, Angel Baena, Raul Garcia De Haro, Borja Iglesias, Lorenzo Moron, Juanmi.

ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Saturday, June 20, 2020

Kickoff time - 8 PM IST

Venue - San Mames

ATH vs RB Dream11 team: ATH vs RB Dream11 top picks

Here are the ATH vs RB Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: U Simon

Defenders: A Capa, Y Berchiche, I Martinez, Emerson

Midfielders: I Munian, C Alena, N Fekir (C)

Forwards: I Williams (VC), L Moron, R Garcia

ATH vs RB Dream11 prediction

Athletic Bilbao start as favourites against Real Betis in their LaLiga clash on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these ATH vs RB Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The ATH vs RB Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

