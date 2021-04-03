ATH Vs RS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Copa Del Rey Final Match Preview

Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad square off against each other in the long-awaited 2019-20 Copa del Rey final on Saturday. The match is set to take place at the Estadio Olimpico de Sevilla on April 3 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:00 AM (Sunday, April 4) according to IST. Let's have a look at the ATH vs RS Dream11 prediction and playing 11s alongside other ATH vs RS match details of this clash.

ATH vs RS live: ATH vs RS match preview

The final of 2019/20 Copa Del Rey is surely amongst one of the most bizarre fixtures in recent times as the match was postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The Spanish FA managed to complete the pending LaLiga matches but had to postpone the Cup final as both the clubs did not want to play the important final without fans. However, all the efforts went to no avail as the final will still be played behind closed doors.

Athletic Club will start the match following a three-match winless run as the hosts played out a 1-1 draw in their last LaLiga outing against Eibar. Real Sociedad, on the other hand, head into the match following two back-to-back losses as the visitors recorded a narrow 0-1 loss to Granada before suffering from a massive 1-6 hammering at the hands of FC Barcelona in the last outing.

ATH vs RS Playing 11 (predicted)

Athletic Bilbao - Unai Simon, Yuri Berchiche, Oscar de Marcos, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Alex Berenguer, Iker Muniain, Mikel Vesga, Unai Lopez, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia.

Real Sociedad - Alex Remiro, Robin Le Normand, Andoni Gorosabel, Igor Zubeldia, Aihen Munoz, Mikel Merino, Asier Illaramendi, David Silva, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal.

ATH vs RS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Unai Simon

Defenders – Andoni Gorosabel, Inigo Martinez, Aihen Munoz, Yuri Berchiche

Midfielders – Adnan Januzaj, Alex Berenguer, Mikel Merino Iker Muniain,

Strikers – Alexander Isak, Inaki Williams

ATH vs RS Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Inaki Williams

Vice-Captain - Alexander Isak

ATH vs RS Match Prediction

Both teams will be eager to get back on the winning ways and have a lot to play with the Copa Del Rey Trophy at stake. We expect them to play out a thrilling encounter and predict Athletic Club to eke out a narrow win to lift the Copa Del Rey on Saturday.

Prediction - Athletic Club 2-1 Real Sociedad

Note: The above ATH vs RS Dream11 prediction, ATH vs RS Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATH vs RS Dream11 Team and ATH vs RS Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.