ATH Vs SEV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Playing 11, LaLiga Live Game Info

Athletic club Bilbao will play Sevilla on Matchday 35 in LaLiga. The game will be played on Thursday, July 9, 2020 (Friday according to IST). Here is the ATH vs SEV Dream11 prediction, ATH vs SEV Dream11 team news, ATH vs SEV live details, ATH vs SEV match prediction, ATH vs SEV playing 11, ATH vs SEV live preview and ATH vs SEV live schedule.
Venue: San Memes
Date: Thursday, July 9, 2020 (Friday according to IST)
Time: 1.30 AM IST
Sevilla occupy the fourth spot on the LaLiga table having bagged 60 points in 34 games. In the previous game against Eibar, Julen Lopetegui's men won with a 1-0 scoreline. On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao occupy the ninth spot in LaLiga. Los Leones have bagged 48 points in all. They were defeated by Real Madrid after Sergio Ramos converted from the spot in the second half.
Athletic Bilbao: Unai Simon, Jokin Ezkieta, Iago Herrerin, Jon Sillero, Dani Vivian, Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue, Mikel Balenziaga, Oscar de Marcos, Unai Vencedor, Benat Etxebarria, Oihan Sancet, Gaizka Larrazabal, Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia, Inigo Cordoba, Mikel Vesga, Ibai Gomez, Mikel San Jose, Iker Muniain, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia-Escudero
Sevilla: Tomás Vaclík, Bono, Javier Díaz, Alfonso Pastor, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergio Escudero, Diego Carlos, Sergio Reguilón, Alonso Jose Angel, Sergi Gómez, Nolito, Éver Banega, Jesús Navas, Óliver Torres, Franco Vázquez, Joan Jordán, Fernando, José Mena, Genaro Serrano Rodriguez, Felipe Rodríguez, Lucas Ocampos, Rony Lopes, Munir El Haddadi, Jules Koundé, Suso, Youssef En-Nesyri, Luuk de Jong
Goalkeeper: Unai Smon
Defenders: Sergio Reguilón, Jesús Navas, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez
Midfielders: Éver Banega (vc), Óliver Torres, Dani Garcia
Forwards: Luuk de Jong, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia-Escudero (c)
Sevilla: Luuk de Jong, Éver Banega
Athletic club Bilbao: Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia-Escudero
Sevilla are the favourites in the game.
