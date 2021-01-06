Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona Live Stream: How To Watch LaLiga In India? H2H And Prediction

Athletic Bilbao will go up against FC Barcelona in the upcoming match of LaLiga. The game will be played at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain. The live streaming is scheduled to begin at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, January 7, 2020. Here is our Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction, Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona team news, information on how to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live in India and where to catch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live scores.

LaLiga standings: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona prediction and preview

FC Barcelona are currently at the fifth spot of the LaLiga standings with 28 points. Lionel Messi and team have played 16 games so far in the tournament, winning eight and losing four (four draws). Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot of the table with 21 points and a win-loss record of 6-8 (three draws).

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona team news

Peru Nolaskoain and Yeray Alvarez are injured and would not be able to play for Athletic Bilbao. Unai Lopez is also carrying a knock and has been ruled out of the upcoming game. For Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati would be absent as they are currently recuperating from long-term injuries. Ousmane Dembele, on the other hand, returned a few days ago and would be in the starting line-up against Bilbao.

LaLiga News: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our Dream11 prediction is that Barcelona FC will come out on top in this contest.

LaLiga live: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona head to head record

Both the teams have faced off 56 times in the past, with Barcelona winning 36 and Bilbao managing 12 victories.

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live

Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona will not be live-streamed on any Indian channel. However, Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona live stream will be available to watch for free on LaLiga India’s official Facebook page.

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2020

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Venue: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Spain

LaLiga live stream: Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona probable playing 11

LaLiga live stream: Athletic Bilbao probable playing 11

Unai Simon, Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa, Dani Garcia, Mikel Vesga, Inaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer, Asier Villalibre

LaLiga live stream: Barcelona probable playing 11

Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann

Image Source: Barcelona/ Twitter