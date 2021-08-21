Last Updated:

Athletic Bilbao Vs FC Barcelona LIVE Streaming: How To Watch La Liga Match Live In India

Ronald Koeman's FC Barcelona will face Athletic Bilbao in search of the second win of their La Liga 2021 campaign at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Athletic Bilbao vs FC Barcelona LIVE Streaming

FC Barcelona will go into their match against Athletic Bilbao in the early hours of August 22, looking for back-to-back wins at the beginning of their 2021-22 LaLiga campaign. Barcelona won their opening fixture against Real Sociedad 4-2 when the final whistle blew. Playing their first match in the post-Lionel Messi era, Barcelona displayed absolute dominance throughout the match. Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto hit one goal each at the 19’ and 90+1’ of the game respectively. Meanwhile, Martin Braithwaite top-scored for Barca with two individual goals at the 45+2’ and at 59’ of the game.

Know how to watch the live broadcast of La Liga matches in India-

Football fans in India who want to watch LaLiga matches in India can tune in to MTV on their television sets. The match will also be live-streamed on the Voot Select app. The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 1:30 am IST at the San Mames Barria, Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao already have a list of injured players who won’t be making it to Sunday’s match. This list includes Aitor Paredes, Oscar de Marcos, and Yuri Berchiche. The good news for them, however, would be Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams, and Dani Gracia’s inclusion into the side. Meanwhile, Barcelona will also miss the service of goal-keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who is out with a knee injury, and striker Sergio Aguero, who is out with a calf injury. However, Frenkie de Jong is fit to play again and will start for Barca along with Pedri and Busquets.

Team Manager Ronald Koeman while speaking on FC Barcelona's official website said, "Athletic have improved a lot. They had a six-week preseason and it shows … We played them four times last year so we know what to expect and we can’t do anything to surprise each other … We must avoid a physical game because that’s their strength and not ours."

FC Barcelona have managed to win 12 out of their last 15 matches against Athletic Bilbao, with nine clean sheets to their name in the LaLiga. On the other hand, Athletic have lost just one of their last three home games against Barca in the tournament. Athletic have managed to win none of their last five LaLiga games, failing to score in each of their last four. They have never returned without scoring from five games, since March 1987. 

