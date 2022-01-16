Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch Spanish Super Cup Match

With the first piece of silverware up for grabs for the Spanish teams, Real Madrid will take on Athletic Club Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Super Cup. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 AM IST on Monday, January 17, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Blancos have twice gotten the better of Athletic in La Liga this season but they have been very close encounters. Real defeated arch-rivals Barcelona 3-2 in the first semifinal and Athletic managed to overcome La Liga champions Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the second semifinal.

Athletic Club has had a tough time in La Liga so far as they sit ninth in the table. They have won just six games, drawn 10, and lost five. As for Real Madrid, they are sitting comfortably at the top of La Liga with a five-point lead over second-place Sevilla. The Blancos also finished top of their group in the Champions League ahead of Inter Milan but now face a tough opponent in the form of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Check out the live streaming details for the Spanish Super Cup final match Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid in India, the US, and the UK.

How to live stream the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid in India

For football fans in India who would like to catch the intense clash between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao on TV, there is some bad news as the match will not be broadcast live on TV. The match is also not available for live stream in India, however, fans can head to the official websites of the respective clubs for real-time updates of the match. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:00 AM IST on Monday, January 17, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid live stream in the UK

For football fans in the UK who would like to catch the intense clash between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao on TV, they can tune in to the BT Sport 1 channel. They can livestream the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid match on the BT Sport app or website as well. The match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) on Sunday, January 16, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid live stream in the US

For football fans in the US who would like to catch the intense clash between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao on TV, they can tune in to the ESPN network. They can livestream the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid match on the ESPN+ app or website as well. The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday, January 16, at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

