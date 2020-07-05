Athletic Bilbao Vs Real Madrid Live Stream, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid will make the trip to San Mames on Sunday, July 5, to face Gaizka Garitano's Athletic Bilbao. The LaLiga live clash between Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid is scheduled for 2 pm local time (5:30 pm IST) kick-off. Here's a look at the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid live stream details and the team news from both camps ahead of the weekend encounter.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid live stream: Preview

Los Blancos have been in supreme form since the LaLiga season resumed last month, winning all of their six games so far. In doing so, Real Madrid have pulled up ahead of Barcelona at the top of the LaLiga table, opening up a four-point lead at the summit with five matchdays remaining. Sergio Ramos' late penalty against Getafe on Thursday took the Spanish giants another step to closer to their first LaLiga title in three years.

Athletic Bilbao have also hit a good run of form of late, winning two in a row after a narrow 1-0 defeat against Barcelona. Bilbao climbed up to eighth on the LaLiga table and are only four points behind sixth-placed Getafe in the race for a Europa League spot. At home, Bilbao have won nine out of their 16 LaLiga games but Real Madrid are still favourites to get the three points.

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid live stream: Team news

Real Madrid team news: French defender Raphael Varane remains a doubt for the LaLiga live game against Athletic Bilbao. The World Cup winner sustained a head injury and was forced off the pitch against Getafe on Thursday night. Zidane may have to take a late call on Varane's inclusion in the side after monitoring his fitness. However, Eden Hazard is expected to return into the starting line-up for the LaLiga leaders.

Real Madrid probable starting line-up - Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Ramos, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde; Hazard, Benzema, Isco

Athletic Bilbao team news: The hosts will be without the services of midfielder Benat, who misses out on the LaLiga live clash against Real Madrid due to a hip problem. Apart from Benat, Bilbao are in good shape to take on the LaLiga leaders. Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams and Raul Garcia are likely to make up the front three for Bilbao's attack. Interestingly, Inaki Williams has featured in a massive 152 consecutive games for Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao probable starting line-up - Simon; Capa, Yeray, Martinez, Yuri; Lopez, D Garcia; Muniain, R Garcia, Cordoba; Williams

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid live stream details

Fans in the UK can watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid live stream on LaLigaTV. There will be no Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid live stream on Indian television. However, fans in India can watch the Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid live stream on Facebook. The official LaLiga page on Facebook will stream the LaLiga live games.

Image Credits - Real Madrid / Athletic Bilbao Twitter