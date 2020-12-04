Athletic Club Vs Celta Vigo Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Preview

Gaizka Garitano's Athletic Club will face Eduardo Coudet's Celta Vigo on Friday, December 4, at the San Mames Stadium. The LaLiga matchday 12 clash between Athletic Club and Celta Vigo is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Saturday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo team news, Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo live stream details, and our Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo prediction ahead of the game.

Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo prediction and match preview

Athletic Club is currently ninth in the LaLiga standings and have racked up 13 points from their 10 games so far. Gaizka Garitano's men have won four, drawn one and lost five games in LaLiga this season. In their last game, Athletic Club was held to a 1-1 draw against Getafe. However, the hosts will be hoping to come away with three points against a struggling Celta Vigo on Friday.

Celta Vigo earned a crucial three points against Granada on Sunday to move off the bottom of the table. Eduardo Coudet's side has played 11 games so far and racked up 10 points as they sit in 18th place on the LaLiga table. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Atheltic Club vs Celta Vigo prediction is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo team news, injuries and suspensions

The hosts will be without Inigo Martinez as the Spanish defender is suspended following the yellow card he picked up against Getafe last time out. Asier Villalibre is likely to start in attack for Gaizka Garitano's side on Friday night.

For Celta Vigo, Okay Yokuslu is suspended due to the straight red card he picked up against Granada. David Junca, Emre Cor, Kevin Vazquez and Sergio Alvarez are still on the treatment table. Iago Aspas and Santi Mina are set to start in attack for the visitors.

LaLiga live: How to watch Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo game in India. However, fans can still watch the Athletic Club vs Celta Vigo live stream on Facebook, on the official LaLiga page (Saturday, 1:30 am IST). Live scores and updates will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Celta Vigo, Athletic Club Twitter