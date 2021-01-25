Athletic Club Vs Getafe Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Following an epic victory against Barcelona in the final of the Spanish Super Cup and a modest win over Ibiza in the Copa del Rey round of 32, Athletic Club will take on Getafe in LaLiga. The match will be played on Monday, January 25, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST). Here are the Athletic Club vs Getafe live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other match details.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Getafe live?

There will be no official LaLiga broadcast in India. But the Athletic Club vs Getafe live stream will be available on the official Facebook page of LaLiga. Here are more details on how to watch Athletic Club vs Getafe live:

Venue: San Memes

Date: Monday, January 25, 2021 (Tuesday according to IST)

Time: 1:30 AM IST

Athletic Club vs Getafe prediction and preview

Athletic Club arrive into the game following a close-edged victory against Ibiza in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey. Raul Garcia and Unai Nunez netted once each in the game to help the team progress further in the competition. In LaLiga, Athletic Club have two victories, as many losses and a draw in their previous five games.

🔜 Final preparations before tomorrow night's match at San Mamés.



⚔️ #AthleticGetafe (21:00 CET) pic.twitter.com/mxFwSCdfgm — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) January 24, 2021

Getafe, on the other hand, bagged an all-important three points in the previous clash against Huesca. Mauro Arambarri netted the only goal of the match to seal the win. Getafe have two successive victories in LaLiga while losing out twice in their previous five games.

Athletic Club vs Getafe team news

Athletic Club manager Marcelino Garcia has to cope in the absence of some key players due to their respective injuries. Peru Nolaskoain is yet to recover from a muscle injury, while Unai Lopez is out due to a knee injury. Besides, Inigo Vicente also misses out.

Getafe have some major injury concerns ahead of their trip to San Memes. Enes Unal is out with a hamstring injury, while Dario Poveda has been excluded from the squad after experiencing physical discomfort. Juan Hernandez misses out due to a muscle injury while an ankle injury forces Victor Mollejo out of the clash.

Athletic Club vs Getafe probable XI

Athletic Club: Unai Simon, Ander Capa, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berchiche, Oscar de Marcos, Dani Garcia, Unai Vencedor, Iker Muniain, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

Getafe: Ruben Yanez, Damian Suarez, Djene, Erick Cabaco, Mathias Olivera, Nemanja Maksimovic, Mauro Arambarri, Takefusa Kubo, Carles Alena, Marc Cucurella, Jaime Mata

LaLiga standings update and head-to-head stats

Athletic Club languish at the 13th spot in the LaLiga standings after having bagged 21 points in 18 games. On the other hand, Getafe sit a spot above their opponents, with 23 points to their credit. Athletic Club have a better head-to-head performance against Getafe, with seven wins while losing out on four occasions.

Athletic Club vs Getafe prediction

Athletic Club are the favourites to win the clash against Getafe with a predicted 2-1 scoreline.

