Athletic Club Vs Levante Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Copa Del Rey Live

Athletic Club host Levante in the first leg of the second Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday. The Cup tie fixture is set to be played at the San Mames on February 11 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:30 AM (Friday, February 12) according to IST. Let's have a look at the Athletic Club vs Levante live stream, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this match.

Athletic Club vs Levante team news

Athletic Bilbao will remain without the services of Peru Nolaskoain who has been one of Athletic Club’s long-term absentees. Marcelino will also be unable to call upon Mikel Balenziaga as he suffered from a minor knock in January and remains sidelined because of the same. Inigo Vicente has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation. He is still to recover from the pandemic virus and will not be included in the matchday squad for the Levante clash.

Jose Campana has been a long-term absentee for Levante as he continues to remain sidelined for this fixture as well. The 27-year-old is suffering from a muscle injury and is not expected to return anytime soon as reports suggest that the Spanish midfielder will be back to training in the middle of March while back to first-team training around April 2021. Paco Lopez will also be unable to call upon Nikola Vukcevic who is injured and facing issues with his back. The 29-year-old midfielder is expected to be back soon and be available for selection in the upcoming weeks.

Athletic Club vs Levante Predicted Playing 11

Athletic Bilbao- Unai Simon, Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Lekue, Yuri Berchiche, Dani Garcia, Oscar de Marcos, Alex Berenguer, Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, Asier Villalibre

Levante- Dani Cardenas; Ruben Vezo, Coke, Tono, Sergio Postigo, Mickael Malsa, Nemanja Radoja, Enis Bardhi, Ruben Rochina, Son, Roger Marti.

Where to watch Athletic Club vs Levante live in India?

There will be no Copa del Rey live stream or telecast of the game between Athletic Club and Levante in India. However, live scores and updates for the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams. In the USA, the Athletic Club vs Levante live stream will be available on ESPN+.

Athletic Club vs Levante Prediction

Both teams will start the match following impressive performances under their belts and look to gather a massive advantage for themselves in the first leg. We predict the game to end in a draw as Athletic Club and Levante will likely cancel each other out over the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Athletic Club 1-1 Levante