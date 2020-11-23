Athletic Club Vs Real Betis Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, LaLiga Live

Gaizka Garitano's Athletic Club will host Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis at the San Mames Stadium on Monday, November 23. The LaLiga clash between Athletic Club vs Real Betis is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Tuesday, 1:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Athletic Club vs Real Betis team news, Athletic Club vs Real Betis live stream details and our Athletic Club vs Real Betis prediction ahead of the game.

Athletic Club vs Real Betis prediction and match preview

Athletic Club are currently 16th in the LaLiga standings with inconsistency being their major issue. Los Leones have managed to register only nine points from their eight league games so far, winning three and suffering five defeats along the way.

Gaizka Garitano's men won two of their last four in the league, including an impressive 2-1 victory over Sevilla at the end of October. However, they suffered a 2-1 defeat against struggling Real Valladolid in their last fixture before November's international break.

On the other hand, Real Betis are in 11th place on the LaLiga table with 12 points from nine games. Manuel Pellegrini's men have been entertaining to watch this season, winning four and losing five along the way.

Real Betis suffered a 5-2 defeat against Barcelona just before the international break and will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face Athletic Club on Monday night. Based on the recent form of both teams, our Athletic Club vs Real Betis prediction is a 3-2 win for Betis.

SQUAD LIST I The 2️⃣3️⃣ players called up for tomorrow's match against @RealBetis_en at San Mamés.#AthleticRealBetis #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/n6PH0w0FeW — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) November 22, 2020

Athletic Club vs Real Betis team news, injuries and suspensions

For the hosts, Jokin Ezkieta tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game against Real Betis. Oscar de Marcos and Ibai Gomez could also be available for the game after recovering from their respective injuries.

For Real Betis, Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi, Dani Martin and Victor Camarasa are all out injured. Aissa Mandi is suspended following his red card against Barcelona.

LaLiga live: How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Betis live in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Athletic Club vs Real Betis game in India. However, fans can still watch the Athletic Club vs Real Betis live stream on Facebook on the official LaLiga page (Tuesday, 1:30 am IST). Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both clubs.

