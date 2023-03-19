ATK Mohun Bagan To Be Renamed As Mohun Bagan Super Giants, Sanjiv Goenka Announces

ATK Mohun Bagan will ply their trade in the Indian Super League as Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the new season, owner Sanjiv Goenka has announced. The announcement came in the aftermath of the ISL final at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday, March 18. The Kolkata outfit lifted their maiden ISL title as they got past Bengaluru FC in an exciting penalty shoot-out.

ATK Mohun Bagan to be renamed as Mohun Bagan Super Giants

Sanjiv Goenka who was elated after his team's triumph confirmed the development. "I am very happy to announce with this victory from next season onwards, the club will be known as Mohun Bagan Super Giants. Welcome, Mohun Bagan Super Giants," he concluded.

In a game that ended 2-2 in regulation time, ATKMB's Dimitri Petratos scored all three penalties he took on the night before Vishal Kaith's save from Bruno Ramires' in the shootout brought them one step closer.

Bengaluru FC's Pablo Perez then sent his spot-kick over the bar as the Mariners sealed the result in a game where they had unsettled Bengaluru FC right from the start.

In the nervy penalty shoot-out, Golden Glove winner Kaith stepped up for his team for the second game in a row, while no one missed from the spot in a game dictated by penalties throughout.

As the winners, ATKMB took home a prize money of Rs 6 crore, while runners-up Bengaluru FC received Rs 2.5 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)