ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Chennaiyin Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

ATK Mohun Bagan face Chennaiyin FC in the upcoming fixture of the Indian Super League on Thursday, January 21. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin ISL clash will take place at Fatorda Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin live stream, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin team news and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin prediction and how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin live.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin live stream: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin preview

Looking at the current Hero ISL points table ATK Mohun Bagan are having a great time in the ongoing ISL season as they sit second on the points table. After 11 matches, ATK Mohun Bagan have 21 points from 11 matches which include 6 wins, 2 losses and 3 draws. On the other hand, Chennaiyin are 6th on the points table with 15 points from 12 matches which include 3 wins, 3 losses and 6 draws.

ATK Mohun Bagan's previous match versus FC Goa ended in a 1-1 draw and they will be eager to get all the three points this time around. On the other hand, Chennaiyin drew their last match against East Bengal and a win in this match will help them climb up the points table. Fans could be in for an interesting contest between these two sides.

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin prediction

During their last head-to-head clash in December last year the game ended in a draw, however, this time around both teams will be looking to get a result from the upcoming encounter. We predict a draw as both the teams are likely to cancel each other out in this ISL clash.

Hero ISL points table

Image: ATK Mohun Bagan / Twitter