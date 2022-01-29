ATK Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal ISL Live Stream: How To Watch Kolkata Derby On TV & Online

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on arch-rivals SC East Bengal in the 75th match of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Saturday, 29 January 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan returned to action earlier this week after a bunch of their games were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak inside their camp. The team is on a good run and remain unbeaten in six games (two wins and four draws). The team is currently placed eighth with 16 points in 10 matches and come into this fixture after a goalless draw against Odisha FC.

As for SC East Bengal, their 2nd season in the ISL has been as bad as their initial season. The team find themselves at the bottom of the league table winning a solitary game, losing and drawing on six each. In their previous outing, the team were handed a heavy 4-0 loss at the hands of Hyderabad FC.

The two teams last met in the reverse fixture, earlier this season, a game that saw ATK Mohun Bagan coming out on top with a remarkable 3-0 victory and the Green and Maroons have so far won all the three ISL clashes against SC East Bengal.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Match Details

Match: ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal, Match 75

Date and time: Saturday, 29th January 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Predicted Playing XI

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

SC East Bengal: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Adil Khan, Ankit Mukherjee, Franjo Prce, Darren Sidoel, Mohammad Rafique, Sourav Das, Amarjit Kiyam, Antonio Perosevic, Naorem Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

Those looking for a telecast for the game between ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal can catch the game on the Star Sports Network while those planning to watch the match online can do so on Disney+Hotstar and the JioTV app.

(Image: PTI/@SC_EastBengal/Twitter)