ATK Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Preview

The Kolkata Derby, One of the most awaited fixtures in the Indian Super League is here as ATK Mohun Bagan take on SC East Bengal in their next ISL clash on Friday. The match is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 19 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal live stream, playing 11 and other playing details of the match.

The #KolkataDerby is upon us for the 2nd time in the #HeroISL 🤩



With @atkmohunbaganfc picking up the 𝒲 in the last matchup, what does the 🔁 fixture have in store?



Tune in to #ATKMBSCEB and find out!#LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/EpBKX12t93 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) February 19, 2021

Table-toppers ATK Mohun Bagan have been impressive throughout the season and will be hoping to continue with their fantastic form as they square off against their local rivals SC East Bengal who are slotted 9th in the ISL standings. Both teams take to the pitch on Friday and will look to get the better of each other in the Kolkata Derby.

Also Read MATCHDAY: Wolves-Leeds In EPL; Lyon Aims For 1st In France

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal team news: Predicted playing 11

With the pride of being the best team in Kolkata on the cards, both teams are expected to field their strongest 11. Let's have a look at the possible starting 11 of ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal for their Friday match.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Subhasish Bose, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Marcelinho, Roy Krishna

Also Read Man United, Spurs Win Big In Relocated Europa League Games

SC East Bengal: Subrata Paul, Danny Fox, Raju Gaikwad, Sarthak Golui, Narayan Das, Jacques Maghoma, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Sourav Das, Bright Enobakhare

Where to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the contesting teams' social media handles and the ISL social media pages for real-time updates.

Also Read Moyes Rebuilds Reputation, Fronts Culture Change At West Ham

ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal prediction

Both teams locked horns against each other in November last year as the fixture saw ATK Mohun Bagan FC walk away with a commanding win. ATK Mohun Bagan FC's Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh found the back of the net in the second half as they went on to register a comfortable 2-0 win. While the hosts of this game will be looking to replicate a similar scoreline, SC East Bengal will be aiming to stop their arch-rivals from pulling a double over them and spoil leaders ATK Mohun Bagan's party. SC East Bengal have nothing to lose and will be looking at this match as an opportunity to disrupt their neighbours' form and register an upset. We predict Antonio Lopez Habas's men to walk away with another victory given their team form and complete a double over their fellow Kolkata outfit.

Also Read Young Louis-Dreyfus Takes Over At English Club Sunderland

Prediction- ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal