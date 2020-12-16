ATK Mohun Bagan Vs FC Goa Live Stream: Team News And How To Watch ISL 2020-21

Following a close-edged victory against Odisha FC in the previous game, FC Goa will square off against defending champions ATK Mohun Bagan in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). The match will be played on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Here’s the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other updates on the match.

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa? ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa live stream

The Hero ISL live broadcast will be available on Star Sports network. Besides, the ISL 2020-21 live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Here are more details on how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium

Date: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Time: 7.30 PM IST

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match preview

ATK Mohun Bagan arrive into the game following a disgruntling draw against Hyderabad FC. Despite bagging the lead, courtesy of a splendid effort from Manvir Singh, Hyderabad equalised from the spot later in the game. The defending champions sit third in the ISL standings with 10 points in five games, having racked up three victories as of yet.

📽️ | Bringing you all some training footages straight from our very own, Salvador do Mundo ground, as we build towards #ATKMBFCG. 🤩#RiseAgain pic.twitter.com/hQy4uZEj9j — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 16, 2020

On the other hand, FC Goa managed a narrow win over Odisha FC, thanks to a brilliant effort from Igor Angulo in the extra time of the first half. They sit sixth in the ISL standings, having managed two victories and eight points.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa team news

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Shubham Dhas, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Sarineo Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Lenny Rodrigues, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Makan Chothe, Igor Angulo

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan are the favourites to win the clash against FC Goa.

