ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerela: When and Where to watch Hero Super Cup 2023 in India

Hero Super Cup 2023: The Hero super cup has commenced after the hiatus of 4 fours and some superior football action is taking place. Today at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode, the teams of ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will be at the loggerheads in the Group C opener of the eminent tournament. Mohun Bagan is seeking to become the first team to complete ISL-Super Cup double.

After clinching the ISL title with a win over Bengaluru FC, the team of ATK Mohun Bagan will be on the field again after three weeks. The Mariners will take on Gokulam Kerala, who will have the home support in the match. Thus, with all to look forward to, let's gather the information regarding how to catch the live action.

When will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will be played today i.e., on April 10, 2023.

Where will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala, Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?

The Super Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

Which TV Channel will telecast ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala, Super Cup 2023 match live?

The Super Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala, Super Cup 2023 match?

The Super Cup 2023 match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala will be streamed live on the Myjio app and FanCode app and website.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala: Predicted Playing XIs

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith, Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Slavko Damjanovic, Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh, and Dimitri Petratos.

Gokulam Kerala Predicted XI: Shibin Raj Kunniyil, Abdul Hakku, Aminou Bouba, Subhankar Adhikari, Mohammed Jassim, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Rahul Raju, Sourav K, Noufal P.N, and Sergio Mendigutxia.