Last Updated:

ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score Updates: Can ATKMB Pack A Punch To HFC?

ATK Mohun Bagan will host Hyderabad FC in the second leg of the semifinal in the Indian Super League. The match will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the onus will be on the Green and Maroons to bank on their home support.

Written By
Anirban Sarkar
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

Image: Indian Super League

pointer
18:01 IST, March 13th 2023
An exciting encounter is on the cards

Both ATKMB and HFC will look to finish the game in the regulation time.

pointer
18:01 IST, March 13th 2023
Hugo Boumous will play a crucial role for ATK Mohun Bagan

Hugo Boumous will have the responsibility to supply the ATK Mohun Bagan forwards.

 

pointer
18:01 IST, March 13th 2023
Hyderabad FC will rely a lot on Bartholomew Ogbeche

All the eyes will  be on Bartholomew Ogbeche who has been a revelation for Hyderabad FC this season.

COMMENT