ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score Updates: Can ATKMB Pack A Punch To HFC?

Quick links:
Image: Indian Super League
Both ATKMB and HFC will look to finish the game in the regulation time.
Hugo Boumous will have the responsibility to supply the ATK Mohun Bagan forwards.
The battle lines have been drawn, bring it on Hyderabad FC! 💪👊🏻#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/1qqDJY69Cm— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) March 13, 2023
All the eyes will be on Bartholomew Ogbeche who has been a revelation for Hyderabad FC this season.
📍 Salt Lake Stadium!— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) March 13, 2023
Get ready Hyderabad. The show is about to get started 👊#ForTheCupAgain #ATKMBHFC #WeAreHFC #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/SWXYkcQKT3