Last Updated:

ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Hyderabad FC Highlights: ATKMB Defeat HFC To Book A Place In ISL Final

ATK Mohun Bagan host Hyderabad FC in the second leg of the semifinal in the Indian Super League. The match is being played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata and the onus will be on the Green and Maroons to bank on their home support.

Written By
Anirban Sarkar
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

Image: Hyderabad FC/Twitter

pointer
22:25 IST, March 13th 2023
its ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC in the ISL final

Bengaluru FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League final on 18th March at Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

pointer
22:20 IST, March 13th 2023
ATKMB heading into the finals

Pritam Kotal blasts it into the goal as ATKMB will now take on Bengaluru FC in the ISL finals

pointer
22:20 IST, March 13th 2023
Reagan scores

Reagan keeps his cool as he shots it past Vishal Kaith

pointer
22:20 IST, March 13th 2023
Hamills misses

Brendan Hamilss puts it wide

pointer
22:20 IST, March 13th 2023
Ogbeche fails to score

Ogbeche's shot couldn't get past Vishal

pointer
22:14 IST, March 13th 2023
Vishal Kaith with a mammoth save ; ATKMB 0-1 HFC (penalties)

Vishal Kaith extends his hand to put away Siverio's shot

pointer
22:14 IST, March 13th 2023
Petratos scores ; ATKMB 1-1 HFC (penalties)

Petratos blasts it into the net

pointer
22:14 IST, March 13th 2023
Joao Victor scores ; ATKMB 0-1 HFC (penalties)

Joao Victor converts from the spot

pointer
22:09 IST, March 13th 2023
penalties will decide the fate of the match

The other finalist will be decided via a penalty shoot out.

pointer
21:51 IST, March 13th 2023
change for HFC ; 105 mins

Yasir makes way for Rabeeh as HFC trying to inject some pace.

pointer
21:47 IST, March 13th 2023
First half of extra time ends

Time is running out for each team as it has been a feisty affair so far.

pointer
21:44 IST, March 13th 2023
Tired legs starting to disrupt the momentum ; 100 mins

Hyderabad FC happy to manage the ball calmly.

pointer
21:31 IST, March 13th 2023
Extra time resumes ; 90 mins

HFC kick off the extra time..

 

pointer
21:29 IST, March 13th 2023
extra time looming on the horizon

Both ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC fail to find the desired goal in the regulation time as they will battle it out in the extra time.

pointer
21:22 IST, March 13th 2023
ATKMB almost there ; 90+

Manvir finds a low cross in the box but Poojary clears it

pointer
21:18 IST, March 13th 2023
ATKMB pushing for one last dance ; 89 mins

Despite having so many chances the hoe side failed to make it count

pointer
21:11 IST, March 13th 2023
ATKMB on the edge ; 81 mins

Petratos' looping freekick was crying for a touch but no player managed to get that.

pointer
21:03 IST, March 13th 2023
Federico Gallego comes in ; 73 mins

Federico Gallego replaces Hugo Boumous

pointer
20:48 IST, March 13th 2023
ATKMB almost scored ; 57 mins

Ashish Rai's delicious ball comes straight to Hugo Boumous who unleashes a shot. But Gurmeet holds his ground still as he paves the ball away.

pointer
20:44 IST, March 13th 2023
Second half starts ;45 mins

Both teams will be gunning for an early goal in the second half

pointer
20:26 IST, March 13th 2023
Both the team fail to break the deadlock at the break ; 45 mins

ATKMB looked more dangerous but the HFC defence remains cautious as the first half hasn't produced any goa so far.

pointer
20:10 IST, March 13th 2023
Kiyan Nasiri will be the one to watch ; 37 mins

Kiyan Nasiri has been lively on the left flank as ATKMB spreading their attack through the wings.

pointer
20:05 IST, March 13th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan trying to build patiently ; 30 mins

The home side is riding high as their relentless pursuit has caught Hyderabad FC a few times

pointer
19:56 IST, March 13th 2023
Another chance for the home side ; 22mins

Manvir Singh cuts in and curls a beautiful ball but it hit the woodwork as Hyderabad heaved a sigh of relief.

pointer
19:56 IST, March 13th 2023
Hyderabad survive a scare ; 20 mins

Glan Martins had a shot which goes past inches wide

pointer
19:46 IST, March 13th 2023
HFC squandered a chance ; 14 mins

Joel Chianese feeds a great ball to Borja who fails to control the ball inside the penalty box.

pointer
19:44 IST, March 13th 2023
Both the teams have maintained a good shape ; 12 mins

Both ATKMB and HFC have been very cautious with their approach from the start

pointer
19:38 IST, March 13th 2023
ATKMB looking for that break ; 6 mins

ATK Mohun Bagan have started the match on a positive note as Hugo Boumous is in the thick of things

pointer
19:35 IST, March 13th 2023
Igor Stimac is in the house

Indian Football team coach Igor Stimac is present at the stadium.

pointer
19:31 IST, March 13th 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC kicks off

The ball gets rolling as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC in the ISL semifinal.

COMMENT