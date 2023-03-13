ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Hyderabad FC Highlights: ATKMB Defeat HFC To Book A Place In ISL Final

Quick links:
Image: Hyderabad FC/Twitter
Bengaluru FC will take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League final on 18th March at Fatorda Stadium in Goa.
Pritam Kotal blasts it into the goal as ATKMB will now take on Bengaluru FC in the ISL finals
Reagan keeps his cool as he shots it past Vishal Kaith
Brendan Hamilss puts it wide
Ogbeche's shot couldn't get past Vishal
Vishal Kaith extends his hand to put away Siverio's shot
Petratos blasts it into the net
Joao Victor converts from the spot
The other finalist will be decided via a penalty shoot out.
Yasir makes way for Rabeeh as HFC trying to inject some pace.
Time is running out for each team as it has been a feisty affair so far.
Hyderabad FC happy to manage the ball calmly.
HFC kick off the extra time..
91' MORE ACTION 💥 | #ATKMBHFC— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 13, 2023
The first half of extra time begins!
ATKMB 0-0 HFC#HeroISL #HeroISLPlayoffs #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/fi9s4WUjPP
Both ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC fail to find the desired goal in the regulation time as they will battle it out in the extra time.
Manvir finds a low cross in the box but Poojary clears it
Despite having so many chances the hoe side failed to make it count
Petratos' looping freekick was crying for a touch but no player managed to get that.
Federico Gallego replaces Hugo Boumous
Ashish Rai's delicious ball comes straight to Hugo Boumous who unleashes a shot. But Gurmeet holds his ground still as he paves the ball away.
Both teams will be gunning for an early goal in the second half
ATKMB looked more dangerous but the HFC defence remains cautious as the first half hasn't produced any goa so far.
Kiyan Nasiri has been lively on the left flank as ATKMB spreading their attack through the wings.
The home side is riding high as their relentless pursuit has caught Hyderabad FC a few times
Manvir Singh cuts in and curls a beautiful ball but it hit the woodwork as Hyderabad heaved a sigh of relief.
Glan Martins had a shot which goes past inches wide
Joel Chianese feeds a great ball to Borja who fails to control the ball inside the penalty box.
Both ATKMB and HFC have been very cautious with their approach from the start
ATK Mohun Bagan have started the match on a positive note as Hugo Boumous is in the thick of things
Indian Football team coach Igor Stimac is present at the stadium.
The ball gets rolling as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Hyderabad FC in the ISL semifinal.