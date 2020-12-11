ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Hyderabad Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Following a close edged match with Jamshedpur FC, which ended in a defeat, ATK Mohun Bagan FC will square off against Hyderabad FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL). The match will be played on Friday, December 11, 2020. Here's the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad live stream details, prediction, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad live? ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad live stream

The Hero ISL live broadcast will be available on Star Sports network. Besides, the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Here are more details on how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad live.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium

Date: Friday, December 11, 2020

Time: 7.30 pm IST

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad prediction and preview

Defending ISL champions ATK Mohun Bagan arrive into the game following a defeat against Jamshedpur FC. Roy Krishna pulled one goal back for ATK Mohun Bagan but could not bag the equaliser after the team conceded early twice. This was their first defeat in the competition, having racked up three victories in the initial games and sit third in the table with nine points to their credit.

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC were forced to share the spoils in the previous game against Jamshedpur FC. Hyderabad have had a mixed start to the Hero ISL campaign, having racked up just one victory, in the opening clash against Odisha. They sit seventh in the table with five points in three games.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad team news

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla

Hyderabad FC: Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Kynsailang Khongsit, Nikhil Prabhu, Odei Onaindia, Sahil Panwar, Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

Hero ISL live: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan are the favourites to win the game against Hyderabad FC.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.