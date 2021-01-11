ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Mumbai City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

Following a spectacular display against NorthEast United, defending Hero Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Mumbai City FC on Monday, January 11, 2021. Interestingly, Mumbai City FC currently lead the Hero ISL points table, with ATK Mohun Bagan keen on clinching the top spot with a victory on Monday.

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City live? ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City live stream

The Hero ISL live broadcast will be available on the Star Sports Network. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP and Jio TV, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City live:

Venue: Fatorda Stadium

Date: Monday, January 11, 2021

Time: 7.30 PM IST

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City prediction and preview

ATK Mohun Bagan continued their fine of form in the game against NorthEast United. Roy Krishna put his side ahead, apart from an own goal from Benjamin Lambot. The defending Hero ISL champions sit second in the Hero ISL standings with 20 points to their credit.

On the other hand, Mumbai City FC arrive into the game following a 3-1 victory against Bengaluru FC. Mumbai City FC lead the Hero ISL points table, having racked up 22 points after nine games and look forward to the top-of-the-table clash. A victory on Monday will see Mumbai City FC manage a comfortable lead at the top.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City team news

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Vikram Singh, Phurba Lachenpa, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Ahmed Jahouh, Bidyananda Singh, Bipin Singh, Hernan Santana, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Hugo Boumous, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Farukh Choudhary, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh, Pranjal Bhumij, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City prediction

ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC have an equal footing as per their head-to-head stats, but the latter side appear to be the favourites for the clash.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: ATK Mohun Bagan Twitter