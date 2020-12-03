ATK Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Hero ISL Live

ATK Mohun Bagan will be aiming to continue their red-hot form when they come head to head against Odisha FC in the last game of game week 3 of the Hero Indian Super League. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha live stream will begin on Thursday, December 3 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha team news, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha prediction and ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha live stream information ahead of the encounter.

With two standout performances and two great goals, @RoyKrishna21 has been voted Player of the Month for November by our #Mariners! 💚❤️

How excited are you to see him in today’s fixture? 🤩#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/OQmNvpnobd — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 3, 2020

Hero ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha Preview

The Kolkata giant ATK Mohun Bagan won both of its opening matches against Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal while Odisa have accumulated just one point from a possible six. The team, however, will be hoping to put up a great performance similar to the one against Jamshedpur FC where the team came from two goals behind to make it a 2-2 draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha team news: Players to watch out for

ATK Mohun Bagan - Roy Krishna

The Fiji forward has continued his goal-scoring streak from last season and has found the net twice in two games. The player will be the one to watch for as he looks to help his side get another three points.

Odisha- Diego Mauricio

Diego Mauricio turned the game for Odisha in their last game against Jamshedpur FC gaming off the bench to score a brace to level the scores and help his club pick up a point. The player could be in line for a start and will be key for Odisha as they look to pick up early points in the tournament.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha team news: Probable playing 11

ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI - Arindam Bhattacharja, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Jayesh Rane, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams.

Odisha probable XI - Kamaljit Singh, Shubham Sarangi, Gaurav Bora, Steven Taylor, Jacob Tratt, Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Gaurav Bora; Nandhakumar Sekar, Diego Mauricio, Laishram Singh; Manuel Onwu

How to watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha live in India?

The Hero ISL 2020-21 game will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi) in India. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Fans can also follow the team’s social media handles for real-time updates.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha prediction

According to our ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha prediction, is that ATK Mohun Bagan will get their third straight win

Image credits: Roy Krishna Instagram